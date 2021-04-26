Wisconsin Dells council approves construction of new crosswalks, other public works projects

Wisconsin Dells Common Council approved to start construction of several public works projects, including two crosswalks in downtown that could receive a facelift.

The common council unanimously approved constructing new crosswalks at Broadway and Church Street and Broadway and Cedar Street at its April 20 meeting. The city estimates it will use $20,000 of budgeted department of public works premier resort tax money for the project. Both crosswalks are showing signs of wear and tear.

The council also approved additional funding for larger storm piping at the “Soul of the River” Riverwalk Horseshoe, estimated at $24,000, and resurfacing of the alley located off Oak Street behind Colonial Manor, estimated at $10,000. The council also approved to purchase pole mount Christmas lights at $57,880 for two new styles to place on South Highway 13 and Wisconsin Dells Parkway and to create a reserve fund with $10,000 of annual deposits for future purchases.

The council also approved to update the 2016-2021 comprehensive outdoor recreation plan to add the construction of the multi-use path to connect downtown to the new Wisconsin Dells High School on Brew Farm Road along Commercial Avenue and Stand Rock Road.

Ordinance updates