Wisconsin Dells council approves construction of new crosswalks, other public works projects

Wisconsin Dells Common Council approved to start construction of several public works projects, including two crosswalks in downtown that could receive a facelift.
The common council unanimously approved constructing new crosswalks at Broadway and Church Street and Broadway and Cedar Street at its April 20 meeting. The city estimates it will use $20,000 of budgeted department of public works premier resort tax money for the project. Both crosswalks are showing signs of wear and tear.
The council also approved additional funding for larger storm piping at the “Soul of the River” Riverwalk Horseshoe, estimated at $24,000, and resurfacing of the alley located off Oak Street behind Colonial Manor, estimated at $10,000. The council also approved to purchase pole mount Christmas lights at $57,880 for two new styles to place on South Highway 13 and Wisconsin Dells Parkway and to create a reserve fund with $10,000 of annual deposits for future purchases.
The council also approved to update the 2016-2021 comprehensive outdoor recreation plan to add the construction of the multi-use path to connect downtown to the new Wisconsin Dells High School on Brew Farm Road along Commercial Avenue and Stand Rock Road.
Ordinance updates
The council approved a first and second reading of an ordinance requiring retailers who sell products that deliver and contain nicotine to have a license. The rules also extend to vape products. Because a first and second reading were conducted in the same night, the previous rules were suspended so the council could fully adopt the ordinance. A first reading was also approved for an amended ordinance to the city’s parking regulations to prohibit parking vehicles on city-owned property not designated or regulated as public parking.
A first reading was also approved to adopt changes to the city’s ordinance for adult-orientated establishments regarding zoning district changes for tattoo and body piercing shops. Under the proposed rules, tattoo and body piercing establishments would be permitted in C-2 and C-3 zoning districts and removed from I-zoning districts. The item will need plan commission approval before it returns to the council for a second reading at its May meeting, where it will be eligible for potential adoption.
Claims administration updates
The council approved updates to its claims administration policy to provide timely settlements to the common council.
According to the resolution, the administrative clerk/finance director will be authorized to administer and adjust property damage claims in amounts less than or equal to $1,000 and is authorized to issue payment of claims in amounts not exceeding $1,000. Property damage liability claims between $1,001 and $3,500 may be referred to the common council, or finance committee for appropriate action or referred to the city’s insurance carrier. Property damage claims greater than $3,500.00 and all bodily injury liability claims shall automatically be referred to the city’s insurance carrier.
Other business
The common council approved to purchase a Model 2516 3.5 HD 25-yard Read Loading Garbage Truck for the public works department at $180,448 for the public works department.
The council approved to authorize the mayor to submit an application to the Department of Natural Resources for outdoor recreation grant applications.
The common council approved a settlement agreement and release of all claims with Black Hawk Motel for $900 for sewer line backup and a damaged heater.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.