Wisconsin Dells council approves library extension agreement, fire department services contract

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Wisconsin Dells Common Council approved to extend its agreement with tenants who use the library for business purposes and small changes to its fire protection services agreement.

At its Aug. 17 meeting, the council approved to extend its agreement with the Wilderness Ventures Management Service, LLC to use the Historic Kilbourn Library as a commercial business office at 631 Cedar Street. The terms of the agreement for rental payments changed from a 2.5% annual increase in the previous lease to a 3% increase over the next seven years. The item was also approved at the finance committee held prior to the council meeting. The current lease expires Nov. 30.

The fire protection services agreement with the Kilbourn Fire Department will continue to serve the city of Wisconsin Dells, town of Dell Prairie, town of Lyndon, town of New Haven, town of Newport and town of Springville. City Treasurer Karen Terry said not much changed from the prior contract except the town of Dell Prairie’s allocations increased by 1% and the town of Springville allocation decreased 1%. Fire Chief Patrick Gavinski said he would contact the towns to discuss the agreement.