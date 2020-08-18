Wisconsin Dells council approves library extension agreement, fire department services contract

The Wisconsin Dells Common Council approved to extend its agreement with tenants who use the library for business purposes and small changes to its fire protection services agreement.
At its Aug. 17 meeting, the council approved to extend its agreement with the Wilderness Ventures Management Service, LLC to use the Historic Kilbourn Library as a commercial business office at 631 Cedar Street. The terms of the agreement for rental payments changed from a 2.5% annual increase in the previous lease to a 3% increase over the next seven years. The item was also approved at the finance committee held prior to the council meeting. The current lease expires Nov. 30.
The fire protection services agreement with the Kilbourn Fire Department will continue to serve the city of Wisconsin Dells, town of Dell Prairie, town of Lyndon, town of New Haven, town of Newport and town of Springville. City Treasurer Karen Terry said not much changed from the prior contract except the town of Dell Prairie’s allocations increased by 1% and the town of Springville allocation decreased 1%. Fire Chief Patrick Gavinski said he would contact the towns to discuss the agreement.
The council also approved a task order with MSA Professional Services to complete sidewalk grading plans for a new five-foot wide sidewalk at Jenkins Park. The money for the study will come from $2,500 in donated funds and $2,500 from the park’s operating budget. The timeline for the plans is scheduled to begin Aug. 19 with an estimated completion date of Oct. 30.
Other business
The council approved to amend a premises description request by Asgard Axe Throwing to extend its Class B Beer/Class C Wine License to include the sidewalk area for temporary outdoor seating in front of the building, contingent on a prorated fee structure for the changes. A more permanent outdoor seating plan for the establishment, located next to the police department, could be discussed next year.
The council approved a second reading of an ordinance that would regulate workforce housing to be habitable. City attorney Joseph Hasler proposed amendments to the ordinance to clarify language written in section III to include “such as damages caused by fire, damage or nature disaster” and remove the word “etc.” from the ordinance.
