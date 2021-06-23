Wisconsin Dells council awards $2 million contract Fitzgerald Road improvements, multi-use path construction

Wisconsin Dells is preparing to start the next phase of the Trout/Fitzgerald Road construction project, which involves building a multi-use path and infrastructure improvements.

The common council unanimously approved the low bid of $2.02 million to Top Tier Grading Company for infrastructure improvements in Tax Incremental District 2, which includes construction for a multi-use path along Fitzgerald Road from County Road H to US Highway 12. A-1 Excavating, Gerke Excavating and Parisi Construction Co. were also considered with bids submitted between $2.4 million and $2.7 million.

The item was also unanimously approved for recommendation by the finance committee, which was held prior to the council meeting June 21. The construction includes reconstruction of the road, utilities and installation of the multi-use path, said Chris Tollaksen, the city’s public works director.

The multi-use path will be a 10-foot lane sidewalk next to the road, he said. The area closest to Highway H, which is the next part of the project, will need separate approval from the common council due to a storm water grant the city is expected to receive for the project. Tollaksen is expecting the item to go before the council in July and work is expected to begin in August.