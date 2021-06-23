Wisconsin Dells council awards $2 million contract Fitzgerald Road improvements, multi-use path construction

Wisconsin Dells is preparing to start the next phase of the Trout/Fitzgerald Road construction project, which involves building a multi-use path and infrastructure improvements.
The common council unanimously approved the low bid of $2.02 million to Top Tier Grading Company for infrastructure improvements in Tax Incremental District 2, which includes construction for a multi-use path along Fitzgerald Road from County Road H to US Highway 12. A-1 Excavating, Gerke Excavating and Parisi Construction Co. were also considered with bids submitted between $2.4 million and $2.7 million.
The item was also unanimously approved for recommendation by the finance committee, which was held prior to the council meeting June 21. The construction includes reconstruction of the road, utilities and installation of the multi-use path, said Chris Tollaksen, the city’s public works director.
The multi-use path will be a 10-foot lane sidewalk next to the road, he said. The area closest to Highway H, which is the next part of the project, will need separate approval from the common council due to a storm water grant the city is expected to receive for the project. Tollaksen is expecting the item to go before the council in July and work is expected to begin in August.
Construction from Fitzgerald Road to Highway 12 will be a mile long with a distance near the Burger King, past Trappers Turn and end at the roundabout next to the high school on Brew Farm Road, according to Tollaksen. Work will also be completed at Pioneer Drive to connect back to Highway 12, he said.
Tollaksen said construction for the improvements are scheduled to start in July and take about four months to complete. Travelers can expect construction crews on Fitzgerald Road, detours and times when the road won’t be passable for traffic. Tollaksen suggested staying off Fitzgerald Road and the backroad and instead taking an alternate route. Residents will still be able to get to their houses.
The approval of the contract comes as mile long improvements to Trout Road is scheduled to wrap up. Construction of Trout Road is scheduled for completion July 2 and should be open about a month ahead of schedule, Tollaksen said after the council meeting.
“It’s nice to have that wrapping up,” Tollaksen said of the project, adding it was a relief to complete the project before the Independence Day holiday. He said the road will also be safer for pedestrians walking along Trout Road.
In addition to the bid for the project, the council approved a certified survey map to create and dedicate Stony Acres Road, which is also in TID 2 on the same road as the construction of the first building of Stony Acres Apartments. The first 75-unit building is anticipated for completion in September.
Other business
The common council unanimously approved to split the cost of reconstruction of 2,265 feet of Broadway East of South Highway 23 with the Town of Newport. The cost will be split 50/50 between the municipalities
The American Public Works Association recognized the city’s recent reconstruction project on Superior Street and La Crosse Street as the 2021 Project of the Year. The project was completed in May 2020.
The council unanimously approved the 2020 Compliance Maintenance Annual Report for the Sewer Utility, which shows the commission received all “A” grades. The same report was approved by the Lake Delton Village Board at its June 14 meeting.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.