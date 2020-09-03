Wisconsin Dells council awards $3.1 million contract for Phase 1 of road project

Holzem said the construction of the Jones/Trout Road project is estimated to begin within a couple of weeks and end in August 2021. Phase 1 will include construction of a section of Highway 13 to the Jones and Trout Road intersection to rebuild and urbanize the road.

More work may be completed on the project during the winter months depending on weather, he said. In the spring, more significant work is planned on the rural section of Trout Road going south by Clara Avenue to improve the road, Holzem said.

The entire project will reconstruct a small section in the Lake Delton property village limits, all the way to Highway 13 and reconstruct Jones Road to provide transportation to the new Stony Acres apartment project. About 4,500 feet will be reconstructed on Trout Road and another 1,200 feet of Jones Road. All together it will be about a mile of improvements, according to Holzem.

Improvements to Jones Road are also listed as one of the required tasks in the developer's agreement in the construction of Stony Acres apartments, which broke ground last month. The multi-family market rate apartment’s first building is scheduled for completion in 2021.