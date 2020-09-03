Wisconsin Dells council awards $3.1 million contract for Phase 1 of road project

The Wisconsin Dells Common Council has chosen a contractor to complete phase 1 of a much larger project of infrastructure improvements for TID 2, which will include construction of Jones and Trout Road.
The council unanimously approved to award a $3.1 million contract with Gerke Excavating to complete several infrastructure improvements to Jones and Trout Road at a special meeting held Sept. 2.
The price includes installing a lift station, sanitary sewer, water main, storm sewer and a multi-use path and roadway, according to the bid documents provided by the city.
“This is a pretty diverse project,” said David Holzem, the city's public works director following the meeting.
According to bid documents, only one other company submitted bids for the project with A-1 Excavating submitting a $3.3 million bid. Holzem said there was a lot of interest from contractors in the project.
It isn’t the first time Gerke Excavating has been selected to complete a Dells project. The Tomah-based company was awarded a $2.8 million contract for reconstruction work on Superior and La Crosse Street by the council in 2019 and was also the contractor the school board selected for the new high school, which completed construction this year.
Holzem said the construction of the Jones/Trout Road project is estimated to begin within a couple of weeks and end in August 2021. Phase 1 will include construction of a section of Highway 13 to the Jones and Trout Road intersection to rebuild and urbanize the road.
More work may be completed on the project during the winter months depending on weather, he said. In the spring, more significant work is planned on the rural section of Trout Road going south by Clara Avenue to improve the road, Holzem said.
The entire project will reconstruct a small section in the Lake Delton property village limits, all the way to Highway 13 and reconstruct Jones Road to provide transportation to the new Stony Acres apartment project. About 4,500 feet will be reconstructed on Trout Road and another 1,200 feet of Jones Road. All together it will be about a mile of improvements, according to Holzem.
Improvements to Jones Road are also listed as one of the required tasks in the developer's agreement in the construction of Stony Acres apartments, which broke ground last month. The multi-family market rate apartment’s first building is scheduled for completion in 2021.
Currently, Trout Road has some asphalt deterioration while Jones Road is a right-of-way, unmarked, gravel and dirt road. Holzem said the project will also provide a safer pedestrian path for residents and those who live in the nearby J-1 visa housing on Clara Avenue, who use the road regularly for walking and biking.
The new recreational/walking path will eventually extend to the roundabout by the new high school on Brew Farm Road and will tie in to the path already in Lake Delton, he said. The extension of the walking path could take place next year, he said.
“I think it’s going to be a significant improvement to the area down there in a lot of ways,” Holzem said.
Other business
A meeting was set for 5 p.m. Sept. 21 for city officials to have initial discussions on the possibility of allowing ATV/UTV’s to be operated in the Dells.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.
