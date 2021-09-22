Wisconsin Dells council awards $747,000 bid to Gerke Excavating for Elm Street reconstruction

The budget for the plaza is estimated at $4.5 million with the entire cost of the development funded by the Wisconsin Dells Visitor & Convention Bureau Economic Development Fund. The infrastructure portion for Elm Street is funded separately by the city, according to Tollaksen.

“Right now, it is still two separate things and it will all merge together kind of after our work is done when the plaza really starts coming together in the spring,” Tollaksen said.

In addition to selecting a company to install the utilities, the council also approved the site plan submitted by Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau for an entertainment area, concession stand and restrooms of the new plaza site. The item was approved contingent upon final review by city staff.

The planned plaza will be located where The Frozen Bear, another vacated commercial business called The Chimney Shop are currently located. Those properties will be demolished sometime this fall to make room for the new development, which is scheduled to open next summer.