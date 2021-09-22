Wisconsin Dells council awards $747,000 bid to Gerke Excavating for Elm Street reconstruction

A company has been selected for infrastructure repairs on Elm Street in Wisconsin Dells.
The common council unanimously approved to accept the low bid of $747,394.98 by Gerke Excavating to complete the reconstruction of Elm Street at its Sept. 20 meeting at Wisconsin Dells Municipal Building. Alderperson Jesse DeFosse was absent.
A-1 Excavating submitted a $854,173 bid and Pember Companies Inc. submitted a more than $1 million bid for the project. The estimated cost is less than the $840,000 of premier resort tax money the city budgeted for the reconstruction of Elm Street, according to documents posted on the city’s website.
Director of Public Works Chris Tollaksen said the project also includes the reconstruction of Elm Street to Washington Street. The project will be completed in preparation for the planned plaza for the area.
“Before they build the plaza, we want to reconstruct the utilities underneath so they are new and good to go,” Tollaksen said. He added water, sewer and storm sewer in the locations need replacement before construction of the plaza can begin. The infrastructure updates will take place in three weeks from the council’s approval of the bid.
The budget for the plaza is estimated at $4.5 million with the entire cost of the development funded by the Wisconsin Dells Visitor & Convention Bureau Economic Development Fund. The infrastructure portion for Elm Street is funded separately by the city, according to Tollaksen.
“Right now, it is still two separate things and it will all merge together kind of after our work is done when the plaza really starts coming together in the spring,” Tollaksen said.
In addition to selecting a company to install the utilities, the council also approved the site plan submitted by Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau for an entertainment area, concession stand and restrooms of the new plaza site. The item was approved contingent upon final review by city staff.
The planned plaza will be located where The Frozen Bear, another vacated commercial business called The Chimney Shop are currently located. Those properties will be demolished sometime this fall to make room for the new development, which is scheduled to open next summer.
Several amenities are planned for the 35,000-square-foot space including a round path and a series of fountains that pay tribute to the Wisconsin River, a stage and concession stand. The plaza will host scheduled programmed activities from mid-May through mid-September once it opened next summer, including downtown entertainment. Other potential activities the plaza could host include speakers, seasonal celebrations, fitness classes, movie nights and start-up events.
Zoning updates
The council is proposing changes to its zoning laws to allow for future potential developments in downtown Wisconsin Dells.
The common council approved a first reading of an ordinance that would allow adding outdoor/amusement areas to its list of items in its zoning code. The item will need a second reading by the common council before it is considered for adoption.
According to the city’s zoning code, C-2 is also known as downtown commercial properties and involves structures catered to both tourist and locals. Types of structures allowed in the zoning district include indoor facilities such as microbreweries, restaurants, taverns, administrative services, indoor entertainment and recreations.
Other business
The council unanimously approved a conditional use permit for Peter Tonn Enterprises LLC to allow commercial activity without a permanent structure, outdoor vendor and a walk up service window at 805 Business Park Road, the former Port Heron Brewery location, with contingencies.
The council unanimously approved a site plan application submitted by Bridgepoint Mission Center for the construction of a worship facility at its property at 1960 State Highway 23.
The council approved to vacate a dedicated platted park outlot, 6, in the Deerwood Glen Subdivsion for public park purposes. The lot has never been developed or used as a park or public area.
The council unanimously approved a first and second reading to replace a yield sign on Wisconsin Street and Race Street with a stop sign.
The council unanimously approved a library tax exemption for Adams, Columbia, Juneau and Sauk counties.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.