Wisconsin Dells council might allow pedicabs to operate in city limits

Wisconsin Dells might allow pedicabs to peddle around city limits with regulations as an option for tourists and residents to travel throughout the Dells area.
The common council approved with a unanimous vote a first reading of an ordinance that would allow pedicab companies to obtain a license and operate in the Dells at its Jan. 18 meeting. Alderperson Jesse DeFosse was absent.
Some changes were made to the original ordinance, including prohibiting pedicabs to make left turns on Broadway Street. A section prohibiting advertising was deleted and replaced with abiding by the city’s vehicle sign rules as potential advertising options for local businesses to place on the side of the cab. It also proposes that cabs must use a bike lane when available.
The drafted ordinance will return to the common council for a second reading at its February meeting, where it will have a final review and considered for adoption.
Twin Town Pedicabs owner Steve McCarty, who was present at the Jan. 18 meeting, said the company is planning to place four pedicabs, each about 51 inches apart in the Dells to start. He said each pedicab can fit two to three people depending on the size of the individual. He said the service will take people to wherever they want to go, like a taxi service. Each cab has seatbelts, he said.
“We go with demand, what people want,” McCarty said. “Our service to a certain extent has an entertaining factor but there’s also the practicality, people get to where they want to get.”
McCarty said he will work with the city and police department to negotiate on making the service a possibility in Wisconsin Dells and is committed to safety. He first proposed the idea to operate in Wisconsin Dells last July at a legislative committee meeting. The committee tabled the decision due to safety concerns and timing to approve the measure, with peak tourist season winding down. The item was discussed and approved with a 3-1 vote by the legislative committee at its Jan. 11 meeting, with Committee Member and Alderperson Ben Anderson voting no, according to meeting minutes posted to city’s website.
A pedicab is defined as “a tricycle with a 2-seat passenger compartment covered by a usually folding top and a separate seat for a driver who pedals.” The city currently does not allow the pedicabs to operate.
Lt. Perry Mayer, the second in command at the Wisconsin Dells Police Department, was present at the meeting in Police Chief Jody Ward’s absence and spoke of safety concerns from the police department’s end. Mayer said the police department isn't opposed to allowing pedicab operation. However, he stressed the department wants to keep safety in mind, especially since the city recently allowed ATV/UTV’s to drive in city limits with regulations and a busy Broadway Street with heavy traffic.
“We want to be sure that we are not adding just another challenge to traffic flow on Broadway (Street),” Mayer said. “Left turns are a problem for vehicles at a couple of our intersections.”
City Attorney Joe Hasler said the proposed ordinance allows the city to consider applications from a pedicab businesses on a case-by-case basis to consider issuing or denying the company a license based on that application.
Under the proposed ordinance, operators must possess a license to operate a pedicab business which will expire on March 31 annually. Similar to the city’s ATV/UTV ordinance, the proposed pedicab ordinance allows the city’s police chief to modify hours and routes for public safety and the council has the ability to establish further regulations. Pedicab businesses must also agree to collect the city’s premier resort tax and prepare a training program for drivers.
During discussion, Anderson said he would like to add language about operating inside a bike lane for safety reasons. Alderperson Mike Freel said he wants to give the company a chance and allow pedicabs to operate in the area, especially since other vehicles like the Dells Ducks are allowed to drive on Broadway Street.
“We have all these vehicles going up and down Broadway (Street) and across the bridge,” Freel said. “I’m hoping to let a company try it, but with the understanding that if it does create a major problem that we say ‘Hey you can’t go across the bridge anymore, you have to reroute it to only stay on the west side of the bridge or whatever that may be.’”
Freel said allowing pedicabs to operate might entice visitors to leave hotels and venture downtown. Mayor Ed Wojnicz agreed with Freel.
“If it doesn’t work, we’ll know right away,” he said.
Other business
The council approved with a unanimous vote a first reading to amend section 9.10 regarding designated offender ordinance or sex offender residency restrictions; child safety zones restrictions. The proposed measures will update the ordinance to meet state code, Wojnicz said. The item will come back to the council for a second reading and final adoption at a later meeting.
The council approved an event management agreement between the city, BID committee and Wisconsin Dells Festivals for the schedule of events for 2021. The contract is not to exceed $75,500 for direct and indirect costs related to services in planning the events.
The council approved to purchase a used street snow blower for a bid not to exceed $50,000 and increasing the size of the storm sewer inlet and pipe located at the Riverwalk Horseshoe for a cost not to exceed $20,000.
The council approved to extend the Families First Coronavirus Response Act Leave for full-time city employees through March 31, 2021.
The council approved to adopt a schedule of fees for 2021, including vacant building ownership initial registration fee of $50 per building and $25 bi-annual renewal fee per building and a $5 late fee added to pet licenses.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.