Wisconsin Dells council might allow pedicabs to operate in city limits

Wisconsin Dells might allow pedicabs to peddle around city limits with regulations as an option for tourists and residents to travel throughout the Dells area.

The common council approved with a unanimous vote a first reading of an ordinance that would allow pedicab companies to obtain a license and operate in the Dells at its Jan. 18 meeting. Alderperson Jesse DeFosse was absent.

Some changes were made to the original ordinance, including prohibiting pedicabs to make left turns on Broadway Street. A section prohibiting advertising was deleted and replaced with abiding by the city’s vehicle sign rules as potential advertising options for local businesses to place on the side of the cab. It also proposes that cabs must use a bike lane when available.

The drafted ordinance will return to the common council for a second reading at its February meeting, where it will have a final review and considered for adoption.