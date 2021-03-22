Wisconsin Dells increases overtime parking ticket fees, adds all-day parking fee for city lots

Wisconsin Dells increased its parking ticket fees and added an all-day parking fee for city lots just before enforcement goes into effect for the season.
Starting April 1, Wisconsin Dells' overtime parking ticket fees will increase from $7 to $10. In addition, an all-day $5 parking fee will be only valid for city parking lots effective the same date.
The parking changes were reviewed by the city’s parking board, which approved the items at its March 9 meeting, according to meeting minutes posted to the city’s website. The items were also unanimously approved by the finance and common council at its March 15 meetings.
In addition to the fees, the council approved ordinance changes to prohibit backing into any parking stall within city limits rather than the municipal parking lots. Language was also amended to clarify overnight parking in municipal parking lots during snow events.
Third District Council Member Ben Anderson, who also serves as the chairperson of the city’s parking board, said at the finance committee meeting the parking board thought the $10 fee was minimal. Anderson also explained the reason for adding the add-day parking fee was to limit the amount of traffic on Broadway.
“The problem is we are trying to find a balance between two types of businesses, one that wants cars to stay and one that doesn’t,” he said. “We found a happy medium saying that $5 in the lots to appease both sides and take it off Broadway that would be beneficial.”
Parking enforcement is in effect from April 1 through Sept. 30, according to the city’s website. During that time, both residents and tourists must pay to rent a parking stall in one of the marked parking lots while in downtown Wisconsin Dells. Parking is free from Oct. 1 until March 31. A map of parking lots is on the city’s website.
Three options are available to pay for parking: using the smart park option with a smartphone app, the kiosks located throughout the city or the parking meters.
Residents with proof they live in the Wisconsin Dells School District or are employed at a downtown business can purchase a local pass for $10 at the Wisconsin Dells Municipal Building at 300 La Crosse St. More information for requirements is on the city's website. The pass is valid for parking in Lot 3 on Oak Street and Lot 7 behind the municipal building, according to the city’s website.
More information on parking in downtown Dells is at citywd.org or by calling 608-254-2442.
