Wisconsin Dells increases overtime parking ticket fees, adds all-day parking fee for city lots

“The problem is we are trying to find a balance between two types of businesses, one that wants cars to stay and one that doesn’t,” he said. “We found a happy medium saying that $5 in the lots to appease both sides and take it off Broadway that would be beneficial.”

Parking enforcement is in effect from April 1 through Sept. 30, according to the city’s website. During that time, both residents and tourists must pay to rent a parking stall in one of the marked parking lots while in downtown Wisconsin Dells. Parking is free from Oct. 1 until March 31. A map of parking lots is on the city’s website.

Three options are available to pay for parking: using the smart park option with a smartphone app, the kiosks located throughout the city or the parking meters.