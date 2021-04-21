Wisconsin Dells, Lake Delton eligible to receive $295,000 in COVID-19 federal stimulus money

Wisconsin Dells Finance Director and Administrative Coordinator Karen Terry said the city is waiting for further guidance and details from federal and state officials on how the funds can be spent. She said the decision on how to spend the funds at the local level will go through the finance committee and common council at future meetings. Terry didn’t have a timeline for when those decisions could be made.

Local government aid may be used to respond to the public health emergency or its negative economic impacts, including aid to households, small businesses and industries, to boost pay for essential workers or to replace lost revenues resulting from the pandemic, according to the State Journal. Funds cannot be used to directly or indirectly offset tax reductions or delay a tax increase, nor can they be deposited into pension funds. The money can also be used to fund water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.