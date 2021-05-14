Wisconsin Dells' low income apartment complex on track for fall completion

Construction of a new apartment complex for low-income residents in Wisconsin Dells is on track for completion this fall.

Megan Schuetz, a real estate developer with Movin’ Out, said May 6 Cambrian Commons on 920 Race Street, is scheduled for completion in late October or early November. Other than some weather delays, the project is on track for its anticipated completion date and on budget, she said. The apartment project is also near the two new Kwik Trips stores in Wisconsin Dells.

Construction began last October, Schuetz said. So far, the floors have been framed, windows have been put in and plumbing and mechanicals have been installed. Once the roof is installed, the construction will begin on interior aspects of the building. Scheutz hopes to host a grand opening once the building opens.

The 60-unit complex will include 48 low income units with 12 units dedicated to market rate rents. Twelve of the units are set aside for households where one family member has a permanent disability, Schuetz said.