Wisconsin Dells' low income apartment complex on track for fall completion

Construction of a new apartment complex for low-income residents in Wisconsin Dells is on track for completion this fall.
Megan Schuetz, a real estate developer with Movin’ Out, said May 6 Cambrian Commons on 920 Race Street, is scheduled for completion in late October or early November. Other than some weather delays, the project is on track for its anticipated completion date and on budget, she said. The apartment project is also near the two new Kwik Trips stores in Wisconsin Dells.
Construction began last October, Schuetz said. So far, the floors have been framed, windows have been put in and plumbing and mechanicals have been installed. Once the roof is installed, the construction will begin on interior aspects of the building. Scheutz hopes to host a grand opening once the building opens.
The 60-unit complex will include 48 low income units with 12 units dedicated to market rate rents. Twelve of the units are set aside for households where one family member has a permanent disability, Schuetz said.
Movin’ Out is a statewide non-profit organization that’s been around for 26 years, said Kathryne Auerback, executive director. The organization’s mission is “around providing community integrated, safe, affordable housing for people with permanent disabilities of any kind,” she said. Movin’ Out constructs around 22% to 25% of its housing units for individuals with disabilities for more inclusive housing.
The complex will include eight one-bedroom apartments, 27 two bedroom, and 25 three-bedroom apartments. Market rate rents are estimated at around $975 for a two- bedroom unit and $1,200 for a 3-bedroom, while affordable units will be tiered based on income, Auerback said. The one-bedroom units will not be at market rate. Amenities included in rent will be water, sewer, trash, heat, and individual detached garage for parking and storage.
The apartment will have a community room with a large attached patio, greenspace and playground, a kitchen area and lounge space. A fitness center and children’s play area will be included in the facility.
The Wisconsin Dells Common Council approved a developer’s agreement with Movin’ Out-Mirus Wisconsin Dells in 2018 to build the apartments. The city purchased 4.82 acres of the vacant property for $450,000 and donated the land to the organization for $1. The developer’s agreement from 2018 said Movin’ Out applied for $780,000 of low income housing tax credits from the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority to assist with costs of the estimated $11.7 million project.
In 2019, the city granted a request from the organization to extend the closing date to June 30, 2020 because the project entered a new funding cycle. A project $50,000 project grant will help with increased construction costs.
It isn’t the first time Movin’ Out has developed a housing project in Wisconsin Dells. The organization also constructed and owns Pioneer Ridge Apartments on Pioneer Drive. The organization has 1,100 units of affordable rental housing across the state with around 500 being constructed statewide.
The building is the second housing project the city is taking on this year and happening simultaneously with each other. Construction of Stony Acres Apartments' first building, which will have 75 units, is scheduled to be completed in September with plans to build another 75-unit building depending on demand.
Wisconsin Dells Mayor Ed Wojnicz said the apartments are much needed to bring housing to the Dells’ area.
“I’m anxious to see there completion,” Wojnicz said.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.