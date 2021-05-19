Wisconsin Dells officials: Federal COVID-19 funds can help offset 23% loss of premier resort tax

The committee took no action and will continue discussions on how to best use the money. The council will need to approve the designation of the funds before any of it can be spent.

“I don’t need any decisions tonight,” Terry said to the committee members. “I just wanted you guys to kind of start thinking about these things because at some point we will have to make the decision on how we choose to spend this money.”

Premier resort tax is the extra 1.25% of local tax added on top of state sales tax that applies to items like clothing, books, jewelry, bikes, ATVs, restaurant food and beverages, and other retail items that would normally be assessed a sales tax. The money is used for infrastructure. Wisconsin Dells and Lake Delton are two of five other municipalities in Wisconsin that have a premier resort tax, according to the Department of Revenue website.

