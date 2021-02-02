Wisconsin Dells Parkway might receive upgrade, construction scheduled to start in 2025

Design is estimated for completion in 2024-2025 and construction is scheduled to start in 2025.

The estimated cost of the project for the corridor is $10 to $13 million, part of which will be funded with Highway Safety Improvement Program money, Potter said. No local cost share is proposed at this time, according to Langhan's report.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Potter said the state will also look for input from local businesses and the public on the direction of the project.

“We’ll have lot of public outreach as the project progresses,” Potter said, adding it's in the very preliminary stages.

While the construction will pose some impact to traffic, its too early to tell how much at this point, he said.

According to Potter and data outlining the project from the Department of Transportation, there were 314 crashes from 2016 to 2020 on the two-mile stretch between County Road A and East Adams Street. Potter said a majority were rear-end crashes but last September there was one fatal crash.