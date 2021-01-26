Wisconsin Dells' premier resort tax collections 27% higher than expected in final quarter of 2020

Fourth quarter premier resort tax collections in Wisconsin Dells came in higher than expected in 2020 but less than budgeted overall due to the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to city officials and documents.
Wisconsin Dells collected a total of $317,064 in premier resort tax in the fourth quarter of 2020, 27% higher than budgeted for the year and from 2019 numbers. While it represents a positive trend as people took a step back from travel throughout the year due to the pandemic, collections were down 11% from the $1.8 million budgeted for 2020 and decreased 23% from actual numbers in 2019, according to city documents.
Throughout 2020, potential visitors limited or cancelled their travel plans as stay at home orders forced non-essential businesses to close and health officials encouraged people to limit travel and congregating of people to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Wisconsin issued its own "Safer at Home" order back in March, which was in effect until May when the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck it down.
“It could’ve been far worse, (but) we’re not out of the woods,” said Karen Terry, the city’s finance director/administrative coordinator, of the premier resort tax collections at the city’s Jan. 18 finance committee meeting. Terry provided an update on where premier resort tax collections stood in 2020 and the beginning of 2021.
Some good news, Terry said the higher than anticipated fourth quarter collections means the general fund will carry over $203,529 from the fourth quarter of 2020 into 2021. That means the city will not need to borrow the $100,000 from the public works infrastructure portion of the funds earmarked to purchase new squad cars for the police department, the construction of Deerwood and Jenkins Park upgrades and exterior upgrades to buildings.
“We have no pay back structure for the department of public works because we won’t be borrowing it so that was very good news for everybody,” Terry said. She added the city didn’t schedule any major projects during 2020, which she believes saved the city some reserves in the fund.
Over $122,000 is scheduled to be paid from the high school from reimbursement of utilities for the new high school, which should add to the funds during 2021, Terry said. Documents state $352,000 are scheduled for payment in 2021 for the construction of Wisconsin Dells' new high school. For Department of Public Works infrastructure projects, $850,000 is budgeted for utilities for the planned Elm Street Plaza project, $20,000 for a storm sewer along the River walk and $78,000 for Christmas lights.
While the extra funds collected during the quarter might bring a glimmer of hope towards economic recovery in what’s been a challenging year for tourism and several other industries, Terry said it will still be a “really tight year." The city is budgeting a conservative $1.6 million in premier resort tax collections with the prediction the pandemic will stretch well into 2021. The city collected over $2.1 million in premier resort tax money in 2019 and 2018. Currently, the city has a total of $1.1 million in premier resort tax money, Terry said.
“Hopefully, if we can at least match the numbers that we matched this year, (and) it doesn’t get any worse than it does this year, than we should skate by,” Terry said.
Wisconsin Dells isn’t the only municipality predicting a shortage of funds as the COVID-19 pandemic continues into a second year. In Lake Delton, village officials are predicting a 30% drop in premier resort tax funds in its 2021 budget due to the pandemic and the assumption people might scale back on travel as health officials continue to urge people to stay home as vaccination efforts get underway.
The village is also predicting less room tax money, which funds the Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau.
Premier resort tax is the extra 1.25% of sales tax that applies to items like clothing, books, jewelry, bikes, ATVs, restaurant food and beverages, and other retail items that would normally be assessed a sales tax in Wisconsin Dells. The tax also applies to hotel and motel lodging, theater productions and concerts, greens fees, amusement park tickets and merchandise, and other sales of the type abundant in the area. The revenue collected through the tax pays for infrastructure expenses, which include roads, bridges, equipment, vehicles, and facilities related to infrastructure.
The funds are classified into three categories, with .25% of the funds slated for economic development and 50% going towards the public works infrastructure budget and 50% to the general fund for the police department, the parks department and EMS, Terry said.
Juneau County Star-Times Reporter Chris Jardine contributed to this report.
