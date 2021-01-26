Wisconsin Dells' premier resort tax collections 27% higher than expected in final quarter of 2020

Fourth quarter premier resort tax collections in Wisconsin Dells came in higher than expected in 2020 but less than budgeted overall due to the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to city officials and documents.

Wisconsin Dells collected a total of $317,064 in premier resort tax in the fourth quarter of 2020, 27% higher than budgeted for the year and from 2019 numbers. While it represents a positive trend as people took a step back from travel throughout the year due to the pandemic, collections were down 11% from the $1.8 million budgeted for 2020 and decreased 23% from actual numbers in 2019, according to city documents.

Throughout 2020, potential visitors limited or cancelled their travel plans as stay at home orders forced non-essential businesses to close and health officials encouraged people to limit travel and congregating of people to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Wisconsin issued its own "Safer at Home" order back in March, which was in effect until May when the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck it down.