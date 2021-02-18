Wisconsin Dells will allow pedicab operation within city limits

Pedicabs will soon be allowed to operate with restrictions in Wisconsin Dells.

The Wisconsin Dells Common Council unanimously approved an ordinance allowing pedicabs in city limits at its Feb. 16 meeting, adopting it into law. It will provide the opportunity for pedicab companies to apply for an operator’s license application, which will be reviewed by the common council for approval.

City Attorney Joe Hasler said the ordinance includes updated language the council discussed at its first reading on Jan. 18. Those amendments include the city establishing hours and routes by resolution, including parking, loading and unloading locations and giving the city’s police chief the opportunity to modify hours, routes or number of operating vehicles for limited periods, according to the ordinance. This will allow the city to limit cab turns on Broadway. The updated ordinance also sets limits on advertising on the cabs.