Wisconsin Dells will allow pedicab operation within city limits

Pedicabs will soon be allowed to operate with restrictions in Wisconsin Dells.
The Wisconsin Dells Common Council unanimously approved an ordinance allowing pedicabs in city limits at its Feb. 16 meeting, adopting it into law. It will provide the opportunity for pedicab companies to apply for an operator’s license application, which will be reviewed by the common council for approval.
City Attorney Joe Hasler said the ordinance includes updated language the council discussed at its first reading on Jan. 18. Those amendments include the city establishing hours and routes by resolution, including parking, loading and unloading locations and giving the city’s police chief the opportunity to modify hours, routes or number of operating vehicles for limited periods, according to the ordinance. This will allow the city to limit cab turns on Broadway. The updated ordinance also sets limits on advertising on the cabs.
Other rules listed in the ordinance include operators must have a license, which will expire annually on March 31. Operators must be at least 18 years old, not have more than three moving violations in the last three years and no more than two in the last year and not have a careless or reckless driving conviction in the last three years. Each pedicab operator must carry insurance. Accidents or collisions resulting in property damage or personal injury must be reported to the police department in writing within 48 hours.
Pedicab businesses must also agree to collect the city’s premier resort tax and prepare a training program for drivers.
The ordinance describes a pedicab as “a multi-wheeled, hooded or unhooded vehicle that is propelled by human power, is used in the transport of passengers and is available for hire on the public streets.” It’s similar to a taxi service.
The city discussed allowing pedicabs when Minneapolis based Twin Town Pedicabs owner Steve McCarty said he was interested in bringing the business to Wisconsin Dells at the council’s January meeting. Each cab is about 51 inches apart, can fit about two to three people and has seatbelts, according to McCarty. McCarty was not present at the February meeting for the ordinance adoption.
The council also approved other ordinances at the meeting. Municipal code section 9.10, the city’s designated offenders ordinance, previously titled as sex offender residency restrictions ordinance, was updated. Wisconsin Dells Mayor Ed Wojnicz said language changes are to comply with state regulations. Some of the listed changes include increasing the distance between an offender and child safety zones from 1,000 feet to 1,250 feet and adds additional child safety zones where children could congregate, such as movie theaters and for profit play facilities. The ordinance also allows the common council to appoint a five-person designated residency appeal board to review appeals.
The council also conducted a first and second reading to update its city attorney municipal code allowing the attorney to appoint assistants if needed. Hasler said the item was brought up when the assistant city attorney was hospitalized, but is now doing better.
The council also updated its sign ordinance to correct an error in language for portable signs in the C-1 business district.
Other business
The common council also approved:
A special events permit submitted by the Business Improvement District Committee for the Thirsty Shamrock 5K run for March 13 and a permit submitted by Wisconsin Dells Festivals, Inc. for Automotion Classic Car Show for May 22 and May 23.
Purchase of a 2021 Ford 250 pickup truck for the public works department, choosing the lowest bid of $31,554.
Approved the removal of Calvary Cemetery Water Tower by Lane Tank Company for the low bid of $19,500.
Approved a task order with MSA Professional Services to conduct a flood study on lower Hulbert Creek. Estimated fee for the work is $27,025.
