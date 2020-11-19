Work begins at site of future Baraboo luxury apartment building

Referred to as a “PAYGO” TID, or pay as you go, the district is one which allows incentives to be paid to developers for building on the site. This agreement allows for up to $1.7 million repaid over the years of the district with the building operating on it and meeting or exceeding the agreed upon $5 million value. The money comes from taxes paid by the company as it meets its tax obligations.

At an assessed value of $5 million, roughly $89,000 would be repaid to Rapid River annually because it would generate the nearly $127,000 in taxes paid to the city.

Part of the developer’s agreement also stipulates the company finish remaining site preparations, like grading and foundation work that would be required to start construction. The city agreed to replace the 24-foot wide alley along the north and east sides of the site.

Pinion said the former site of Jim’s Truck Repair still needed to be worked on for the development of any type of building, an expense for the city, that also plans to reimburse the company up to $100,000.

“It’s money the city would incur to finish preparing the site for whoever was going to develop there,” Pinion said. “There’s some additional dirt work that needs to be done to accommodate a multi-family complex of this size.”