The Mayville Police department confiscated over 50 grams of cocaine alongside other illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia after executing a search warrant, Police Chief Jim Ketchem announced Thursday.
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office assisted in executing the search warrant in the 400 block of Springbrook Court Wednesday. The warrant followed a narcotics investigation by the police department, which remains ongoing.
There have been no arrests made at this time. No other information is available.
