Grand Marsh man allegedly threatened deputies with knives

A Grand Marsh man faces attempted homicide and other charges after a standoff with police while he was allegedly armed with knives.

According to a press release, the Sauk County Sheriff's office as asked by Adams County Sheriff Brent York to help take a man into custody at a town of Springdale residence in Adams County Monday. When Adams County deputies responded, along with a Sauk County detective, people at the residence denied the subject was home. The homeowner proceeded to give the deputies consent to search for Timothy Owensby, 31.

Authorities went into a bedroom and Owensby, allegedly was found on a bed covered under clothes and blankets with a knife in his hand. The deputies proceeded to negotiate for 90 minutes with Owensby to comply and release the knife. However, Owensby allegedly armed himself with another knife, which prompted more Sauk County deputies to assist.

Owensby was taken into custody using nonlethal force. Owensby allegedly made death threats toward deputies during the process and stabbing motions toward a deputy that penetrated the officer's uniform jacket. After medical clearance, Owensby is incarcerated in the Adams County Jail.