Grand Marsh man faces 20 felony charges in two separate cases

A Grand Marsh man faces nine felony charges including first degree attempted homicide after he allegedly attacked officers trying to take him into custody.

According to a press release, the Sauk County Sheriff’s office as asked by Adams County Sheriff Brent York to help take a man into custody at a town of Springdale residence in Adams County Jan. 3. Online court records show that Timothy J. Owensby, 36, had 11 felony counts of possession of child pornography filed against him in Adams County Court on Dec. 31 and that a court summons was issued in that case.

When Adams County deputies responded Jan. 3, along with a Sauk County detective, people at the residence denied the subject was home. The homeowner allowed police to search the home for Owensby.

Authorities went into a bedroom and Owensby, allegedly was found on a bed covered under clothes and blankets with a knife in his hand. The deputies proceeded to negotiate for 90 minutes with Owensby to comply and release the knife. However, Owensby allegedly armed himself with another knife, which prompted more Sauk County deputies to assist.