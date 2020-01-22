Grand Ole Opry star Bill Anderson makes another trip to the Dells

Famed country musician Bill Anderson is set to bring his classic country style to the Crystal Grand Music Theatre on Feb. 8, in a happy return to the Dells for the storied artist.
Anderson has lived the touring lifestyle since he first arrived in Nashville in 1960, and has been a frequent visitor to venues in the Dells across the years. He’s happy to return for another round, but joked that usually, northern venues ask him to come perform in the warmer months.
“I’ve been coming up to that part of the country for a long time,” Anderson said. “But usually in the summer.”
He said he’s not unfamiliar with cold winters; for many of his years in Nashville he would see snowstorms. But he did ask for the Dells to try to hold onto some warm weather for his show.
He said that when he’s performing, he tries to establish a bond with his audience, make them feel engaged with him instead of just the performance.
“I try to build a relationship and a rapport with the audience, make them feel like I’m just an old friend that’s stopped by to visit with them for a while,” Anderson said.
Anderson has been in the Country Music Hall of Fame for 17 years, and was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2018. The CMHoF will have an exhibit of Anderson set to open Nov. 20 of this year, celebrating his long career.
According to a press release from Adkins Publicity, who represents Anderson, his career first launched in 1958, two years before he arrived in Nashville, when he wrote fellow Hall of Fame member Ray Price’s “City Lights.”
His nickname is Whisperin Bill Anderson. According to the man himself, his style is tricky to define, but it’s decidedly his own.
“I’ve done everything from bluegrass music to country disco music,” Anderson said with a laugh. “Everything I do is somewhere between those two extremes.”
Tickets for Anderson’s Feb. 8 show are available for purchase now at crystalgrand.com.