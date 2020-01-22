Grand Ole Opry star Bill Anderson makes another trip to the Dells

Famed country musician Bill Anderson is set to bring his classic country style to the Crystal Grand Music Theatre on Feb. 8, in a happy return to the Dells for the storied artist.

Anderson has lived the touring lifestyle since he first arrived in Nashville in 1960, and has been a frequent visitor to venues in the Dells across the years. He’s happy to return for another round, but joked that usually, northern venues ask him to come perform in the warmer months.

“I’ve been coming up to that part of the country for a long time,” Anderson said. “But usually in the summer.”

He said he’s not unfamiliar with cold winters; for many of his years in Nashville he would see snowstorms. But he did ask for the Dells to try to hold onto some warm weather for his show.

He said that when he’s performing, he tries to establish a bond with his audience, make them feel engaged with him instead of just the performance.

“I try to build a relationship and a rapport with the audience, make them feel like I’m just an old friend that’s stopped by to visit with them for a while,” Anderson said.