Grant awards may have a cost: County may be ineligible for repaid funds

Dodge County has been informed that it is likely to receive $600,000 for new elevators in the Henry Dodge Office Building. Projects for the remaining $1 million have not been identified. A general fund allocation has been approved for highway repairs, but they may not be eligible unless they can prove to benefit to low or moderate income residents. Funds in excess of the elevator project can be provided for eligible projects identified in Hustisford, Juneau, Lomira and Horicon, but not the county. Only two of those projects may be selected in addition to the elevator project.

“We postponed this forever and now we’re up the 11th hour again,” said Schmitt. “Discussion focused on whether we were going to pay it off and get our money back. Now, there are all these other tentacles and strings attached. I want to know why these elements weren’t advertised well in advance, during the two years that it took to get us here? As I look at this thing to write a $1.6 million check and get back only $600,000 in eligible projects, now my opinion has changed. Then there are these other things. We’re not prepared for this public hearing. I don’t know if the public knows there’s a public hearing. Where would they go to find this information?”