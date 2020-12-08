Grant awards may have a cost: County may be ineligible for repaid funds

Community development block grant resolutions were a hot topic at Monday afternoon’s Executive Committee meeting in the Administration Building auditorium.
At stake is $1.6 million repaid to state for community development block grants. That revolving loan program has been administered through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development since 1970. It is drawing to a close nationwide. Its overall goal has been to provide affordable housing, support anti-poverty programs and assist infrastructure development.
For Dodge County, outstanding loans totaling $650,000, and $1 million cash on hand, must be returned to the state. Buying out the loans would allow the county to profit from the interest gathered in loans of $140,000 to Beaver Dam Cold Storage and $216,000 to RCI Engineering. Both low interest loans are in good standing and will be repaid in 2026 and 2027, respectively.
A loan of $288,000 to the owner of the Audubon Inn in Mayville is likely unrecoverable. It is in default and the property was sold at a sheriff’s auction for less than the loan total. Other judgements against the property will likely leave little or no reimbursement.
There is debate whether the county can recoup its payments to the Wisconsin Department of Administration — the state’s HUD administrator — in the form of grants. Eligible projects must benefit low to moderate income families. They may also be used to remediate brownfield (environmental) contamination.
Dodge County has been informed that it is likely to receive $600,000 for new elevators in the Henry Dodge Office Building. Projects for the remaining $1 million have not been identified. A general fund allocation has been approved for highway repairs, but they may not be eligible unless they can prove to benefit to low or moderate income residents. Funds in excess of the elevator project can be provided for eligible projects identified in Hustisford, Juneau, Lomira and Horicon, but not the county. Only two of those projects may be selected in addition to the elevator project.
Art Bahr, community development specialist with MSA, asked during the hearing if anyone had a request for housing, infrastructure or community development needs?
No one did, prompting a harsh response from board and committee member Jeff Schmitt.
“We postponed this forever and now we’re up the 11th hour again,” said Schmitt. “Discussion focused on whether we were going to pay it off and get our money back. Now, there are all these other tentacles and strings attached. I want to know why these elements weren’t advertised well in advance, during the two years that it took to get us here? As I look at this thing to write a $1.6 million check and get back only $600,000 in eligible projects, now my opinion has changed. Then there are these other things. We’re not prepared for this public hearing. I don’t know if the public knows there’s a public hearing. Where would they go to find this information?”
Bahr said the hearing has been properly noticed in the official newspaper and posted in the Administration Building.
“I can’t believe that over the past couple years there wasn’t time to go investigate where these funds could be applied on the county trunk system,” said Schmitt. “I can’t believe that we don’t have plans, projects, designs and things ready to go ahead of time. We’re always able to identify them when it comes time to borrow for them. We should have projects on the shelf, ready to go.”
He added, “We’ve got a million bucks that we can’t use. That frustrates me deeply and it has got to change.”
Bahr said, “I looked through the county road plans and the segments that they listed did not qualify as helping low- to moderate-income families. This money is used to meet Americans with disabilities purposes or in a low to moderate income area. None of the projects listed in the capital improvement plan qualified.”
Although the list of CDBG uses is long, each requires a number of detailed requirements, deadlines, qualifiers and other hurdles.
According to committee members present, no one had knowledge about what the hearing was or what it was to accomplish, other than to move the process forward. In later discussion it was revealed that this portion of the liquidation requires resolutions to authorize an application, adopt a citizen participation plan, prohibit the use of excessive force and bar exits for non-violent civil rights demonstrations and adopt a residential anti-displacement and relocation plan.
A special full county board meeting will be held soon to answer some of the questions raised on Monday night, and for them to determine a future course. It was also added that municipalities may somehow act on their own behalf to obtain those funds.
Action must be taken by Jan. 31, requiring a special board meeting earlier that month.
