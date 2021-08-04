Grants aid success of Columbia, Sauk fairs, organizers say

Local fair organizers have made improvements in recent months with the use of smaller grant funds, like the recently announced awards from farm credit cooperative Compeer Financial, which they credit with allowing them to ensure the success of their annual event.
Columbia County Fair President Paul Becker said the $3,000 grant helped ensure the fair has a certified livestock scale for the next eight years.
“It’s a way to be able to do some of these upgrades,” Becker said, crediting Compeer with helping neighboring county fairs with their projects in recent years.
The state requires a certification annually, which costs about $200, Becker said. So instead of purchasing a new trade scale for the cattle, sheep and pigs, the funds were put toward a lease with Capitol Scale Company of Sun Prairie for two scales to be used by the fair every year. That way, they can avoid the cost of certification.
In Sauk County, the $3,000 paid for improvements that were already completed by the time the fair began in July. Funding paid for part of the work to repair the siding and then paint the junior fair building.
Secretary and Fairgrounds Manager Liz Cook said the organization paid for the remaining cost of the work and that organizers were glad to have received the award to upgrade a building.
“It’s very beneficial,” Cook said. “We’re a nonprofit, so any money that we can get from other places is extremely beneficial.”
The Sauk County Agricultural Society Inc. received three grants this year. One from Compeer, a $500 award from Sauk County UW Extension Arts and Culture Committee and another to help cover the cost of the installation of solar panels throughout the fairgrounds, which allows them to sell electricity 11 months out of the year.
“It’s a huge benefit to us,” Cook said, adding that the organization works to be careful with its money.
Columbia County Fair organizers also procured a $2,000 grant from Alliant Energy this year, Becker said. The funding helped replace a public address system on the fairgrounds that allowed them to provide announcements to everyone in attendance in the case of an emergency or other information that needed to be shared en masse. The previous system had stopped working completely.
“They’ve been very beneficial to us,” Becker said. “They allow us to do things we wouldn’t have funding for otherwise.”
