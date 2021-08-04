Grants aid success of Columbia, Sauk fairs, organizers say

Local fair organizers have made improvements in recent months with the use of smaller grant funds, like the recently announced awards from farm credit cooperative Compeer Financial, which they credit with allowing them to ensure the success of their annual event.

Columbia County Fair President Paul Becker said the $3,000 grant helped ensure the fair has a certified livestock scale for the next eight years.

“It’s a way to be able to do some of these upgrades,” Becker said, crediting Compeer with helping neighboring county fairs with their projects in recent years.

The state requires a certification annually, which costs about $200, Becker said. So instead of purchasing a new trade scale for the cattle, sheep and pigs, the funds were put toward a lease with Capitol Scale Company of Sun Prairie for two scales to be used by the fair every year. That way, they can avoid the cost of certification.

In Sauk County, the $3,000 paid for improvements that were already completed by the time the fair began in July. Funding paid for part of the work to repair the siding and then paint the junior fair building.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}