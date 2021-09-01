Grants approved for more businesses in downtown Beaver Dam

The city of Beaver Dam's downtown redevelopment committee approved a new round of grant funding to businesses starting up or pursuing improvements.

The city has a fund set aside from revenue generated by a tax increment finance (TIF) district to offer grants to businesses in the downtown area. The grants are legally limited to the downtown area due to the geography of the TIF district. The downtown development committee is responsible for doling out the funds, and city staff work with businesses to make sure everything is in order before they apply.

Bonds Collectors of Beaver Dam, 228 S. Spring St., was approved for a matching $3,250 grant to help cover the costs of a store remodel.

Rich Zieman received $20,000 to help pay for a storefront remodel, windows, doors, awning, lighting and masonry at 120 Front St. He also received a $5,000 new business grant. Zieman has plans to start a new Nancy Zieman Sewing Studio in the space with retail, educational opportunities and a Nancy Zieman historical display.

McKinstry's Home Furnishings, 129/131 Front St., received $790 for awning work.

The Dodge County Center for the Arts, 130 W. Maple Ave., received $3,362.50 to help pay for colorful new signage at the location.