Gravity Box Brewing Company celebrates grand opening in downtown Mauston

With renovations underway, the Playman’s set an opening date of fall 2020, but then came the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s not how you draw it up, I wouldn’t recommend (opening in a pandemic) to others,” Playman said. “In some regards it took the pressure off us a little bit… We can take a little bit more time, and really get this exactly how we wanted it. Maybe it was kind of a blessing, I don’t really know yet.”

Playman said the opening was later than he would have expected in the worst case scenario, but although he began to question whether the brewery would ever open he is grateful that the city was supportive and that the community has been receptive to a brewery. Playman feels the opening went astoundingly well, with a “great response.”

“It was surreal, we had an amazing turnout,” Playman said.

Now that the brewery is open, patrons can sample eight beers made by Playman as well as two “guest tap” beers. Food trucks will provide dining options, and the location is also home to a branch of Collin’s Coffees. Playman said the plan is to rotate through beer styles on a somewhat regular basis.