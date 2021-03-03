Gravity Box Brewing Company celebrates grand opening in downtown Mauston

Mauston’s first brewery in over a century, Gravity Box Brewing Company, is now open downtown.
The family-friendly brewery, restaurant and coffee shop fully opened to the public on Feb. 24, bringing a brewery back to Mauston for the first time in more than 100 years after the Mauston Brewing Company closed in 1916.
“I’m a home brewer, or had been, and the whole impetus behind it was the home brewer gone mad,” said owner Micah Playman. “We started batting the idea around in late 2018, early 2019 of what that might look like in Mauston.”
Playman and his wife, April, are both originally from the Juneau County area but had been living in the Milwaukee area until 2014. When they came back to Juneau County they were inspired by the Hillsboro Brewing Company.
“We like to visit breweries, anywhere we go on vacation or visiting friends and family, that’s kind of our first thing, to see if there’s a brewery (because) we like that atmosphere, that vibe, we seek that out,” Playman said. “Ventured over to Hillsboro one day when they were at their old location, and we were just kind of blown away. We miss this… If they can have something like that in a really small town, why can’t we have something like that?”
As Playman expanded his skill set as a home brewer, he began considering opening a brewery in Juneau County. He came up with the name, Gravity Box, as a play on words calling back to the county’s agricultural roots.
“Embarrassingly, I never knew that a gravity box is what it’s called,” Playman said. “We have a lot of agriculture in my family, my wife’s family, they have farms and have gravity boxes that haul the grain, but I never knew that’s what they were termed. And then when I learned that’s what they’re called… I (thought) that’s a cool name for a brewery.”
The name has a double meaning, as gravity is a term brewers use to determine alcohol concentration in their beers.
“It’s a play on words, where there’s some meaning on both sides,” Playman said. “Being Juneau County, it’s a pretty rich agricultural area, around here people might identify.”
In June 2019 he approached Mauston City Administrator Randy Reeg and floated the idea for a brewery. Once the Playmans found a building, Reeg was able to direct them to the Juneau County Economic Development Corporation and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, and while working with the city, the Playmans received a grant assisting with renovations.
“They have a grant program to help people repurpose a building that’s basically doing nothing. Our building certainly fit that bill… it’s essentially done nothing for 30 years. The wrestling club had it for a bit, but it’s mostly been sitting empty,” Playman said. “It helped offset some of the renovation costs of bringing the building back to code. There was nothing really usable in there besides the wall and ceiling.”
With renovations underway, the Playman’s set an opening date of fall 2020, but then came the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s not how you draw it up, I wouldn’t recommend (opening in a pandemic) to others,” Playman said. “In some regards it took the pressure off us a little bit… We can take a little bit more time, and really get this exactly how we wanted it. Maybe it was kind of a blessing, I don’t really know yet.”
Playman said the opening was later than he would have expected in the worst case scenario, but although he began to question whether the brewery would ever open he is grateful that the city was supportive and that the community has been receptive to a brewery. Playman feels the opening went astoundingly well, with a “great response.”
“It was surreal, we had an amazing turnout,” Playman said.
Now that the brewery is open, patrons can sample eight beers made by Playman as well as two “guest tap” beers. Food trucks will provide dining options, and the location is also home to a branch of Collin’s Coffees. Playman said the plan is to rotate through beer styles on a somewhat regular basis.
“Over my home brewing days I have upwards of 30 beer styles that I feel pretty good about,” Playman said. “I started making some of the styles I missed getting, or mimicking some of the commercially available stuff, and then as I grew got into trying some of the stuff that’s bizarre, like ‘What if I tried this?’ A lot of the times it worked, but sometimes it didn’t.”
The brewery has 16 lines, allowing Playman to expand the selection as the business grows.
“We’ll see what works, and see how things are received and if people like them and then (we'll) do one offs of those (beers),” Playman said. “I think the consumer now is really savvy in the craft beer market, they have a palate that changes constantly, (and) I think most folks get bored with the same thing, so we’ll be nimble.”
For now, though, Playman said Gravity Box is focused on providing a unique experience in downtown Mauston while also hopefully serving as an inspiration to other potential small-business owners in the area.
“I want the wheel to keep spinning,” Playman said. “Maybe we can help anchor downtown a little bit and show someone that, maybe they wanted to open a candy store or a little bistro, maybe they see if we can do it they can do it.”
Gravity Box is open for winter hours from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at 134 E. State St., Mauston. The Collin’s Coffees inside the brewery is open 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. For more information, visit gravityboxbrewing.com.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.