Great Beaver Paddle Festival returns Saturday

Recreational paddlers will take to the water Saturday as the Great Beaver Paddle Festival returns following a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Now in its fifth year, the event continues to offer free instructional classes at Waterworks Park in Beaver Dam for people using canoes, kayaks or standup paddleboards. The park features a canoe/kayak launch which allows for easy access to Beaver Dam Lake.
Festival committee member Chuck Frinak said a limited number of watercrafts will be available at the park from Beaver Dam Community Activities & Services for beginner classes. It’s recommended that participants bring their own equipment and life vests.
On-site registration for classes begins at 8:30 a.m., with a canoe class starting at 10 a.m. Space is limited. Other classes will follow throughout the morning based on interest.
Maps will be available to help people navigate the 16th-largest lake in Wisconsin on their own.
“There will be a three-mile paddle from Waterworks to Fish Camp (boat landing) and a six-mile paddle from Waterworks to Fish Camp and back,” said Frinak. “We’ll have a shuttle available between the two points until 3:30 p.m..”
Participation prizes will be given to those completing the paddle trails.
Beaver Dam Elks Lodge 1540 will host a food stand with brats, burgers and other concessions.
The event is family-friendly and Waterworks Park is home to a handicap accessible ship-themed playground area.
“We’re happy to have the Fox of the River Voyageurs coming back this year,” he said.
The group will provide giant canoe rides, tell Wisconsin fur trader history stories and lead games for kids.
Pro angler Mike Young will provide free instruction for anyone who wants to learn how to fish from a kayak. Those interested should bring their own kayak and fishing gear.
Frinak said he encourages people to take advantage of the paddling clinics and to utilize Beaver Dam’s waterways. The Great Beaver Paddle Festival is organized and supported by the Beaver Dam Lake Improvement Association and Beaver Dam Community Activities & Services Department.
A separate event for paddling enthusiasts, The Whitewater River Run, starts Saturday at 9 a.m. at 301 Front St., Beaver Dam.
Sponsored by the nonprofit organization Beaver Paddlers Inc., the American Canoe Association sanctioned 5.5 mile race takes place on the Beaver Dam River. For more information and registration, visit facebook.com/beaverpaddlers.
Organizer Jason Luppnow said the flow rate through the dam was too slow for paddling on the river this past weekend. He is “crossing his fingers and doing a rain dance” so that the race can take place. If the event is canceled, it will be posted to the group’s Facebook page Thursday morning.
Separate signed waivers will be required for Paddle Fest and the River Race.
