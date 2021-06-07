Great Beaver Paddle Festival returns Saturday

Recreational paddlers will take to the water Saturday as the Great Beaver Paddle Festival returns following a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now in its fifth year, the event continues to offer free instructional classes at Waterworks Park in Beaver Dam for people using canoes, kayaks or standup paddleboards. The park features a canoe/kayak launch which allows for easy access to Beaver Dam Lake.

Festival committee member Chuck Frinak said a limited number of watercrafts will be available at the park from Beaver Dam Community Activities & Services for beginner classes. It’s recommended that participants bring their own equipment and life vests.

On-site registration for classes begins at 8:30 a.m., with a canoe class starting at 10 a.m. Space is limited. Other classes will follow throughout the morning based on interest.

Maps will be available to help people navigate the 16th-largest lake in Wisconsin on their own.

“There will be a three-mile paddle from Waterworks to Fish Camp (boat landing) and a six-mile paddle from Waterworks to Fish Camp and back,” said Frinak. “We’ll have a shuttle available between the two points until 3:30 p.m..”