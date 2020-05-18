Great Harvest Bakery and Cafe coming to downtown Beaver Dam

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A Great Harvest bakery and cafe is planned for downtown Beaver Dam.

On Monday night, the Beaver Dam Common Council approved a resolution that revealed the name of a business on whose behalf it is applying for a grant.

The council first approved submitting an application for a community development investment grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, the state's public-private partnership that provides funding for development projects. Other grants from the organization helped start up Ooga Brewing Company and Dam Chicken.

Mayor Becky Glewen said that the state has now asked that the council approve a resolution where the business's name is disclosed. The council typically approves applying for such grants before the business is named.

Glewen said the owners would be Jim and Ruth Metz, who also own Ooga. Council member Mike Wissell, a real estate agent based downtown, said the location will be 128 Front St., the location of the former Kornely's craft shop that is now owned by the Metzes. Further details are yet to be announced.