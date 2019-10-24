Sauk Prairie locals, area elected officials and community leaders all came together Oct. 19 to celebrate the progress made so far on the Great Sauk State Trail, and the potential for more to come.
Attendees gathered at one of the newest art installations on the trail, “The Protector of the River” a metal eagle statue looking over the Wisconsin River in Sauk Prairie, to hear former Wisconsin Governor Tommy Thompson praise the existing recreational trail and the possibility of a bridge for bicycles, pedestrians and snowmobilers over the river linking Sauk and Dane Counties.
“You can’t have progress unless the community gets involved,” Thompson said. “And you’re making it happen.”
Friends of the Great Sauk State Trail President and Sauk Prairie School District Superintendent Jeff Wright said that while three years ago overgrowth barred access to the river, now Sauk Prairie businesses are looking at their riverfront location as a real asset.
“I look forward to meeting you at the new bridge over the river,” Wright told the audience.
Continued trail expansion isn’t just expected to the south.
While the progress in Sauk Prairie was being celebrated, discussion over the next step focused on passing responsibility for continued expansion to the city of Baraboo and town of Reedsburg.
“This is a celebration of what this community has been able to do,” said Prairie du Sac Village Administrator Alan Wildman. “Now we’re ready to hand it off to the next group up the trail.”
Great Sauk State Trail Commission Chair Marty Krueger said the event was to say “thank you and a job well done to the Sauk Prairie area… But also to alert folks to the effort that needs to happen to continue to make this the world class recreational trail that we think it can be.”
Thompson was not the only public official, former or current, to attend the event. He was joined by former State Senator Dale Schultz, Assembly Representative Tony Kurtz and Wisconsin Secretary of Transportation Craig Thompson.
“What (we) see here today is leadership,” Craig Thompson said.
The Great Sauk Trail Commission approved a feasibility study July 10 on a potential bike and pedestrian bridge over the Wisconsin River between Sauk and Dane Counties.
The cost of the study, which was awarded to Baraboo based MSA, is capped at $80,000, with Sauk and Dane counties contributing $40,000 each. The total cost so far is $78,825.
The proposed location of the bridge is the former site of a 100-year-old Sauk City rail bridge, which was demolished in 2018 following years of disuse. A small portion of the rail bridge still exists on the Sauk County side.
The bridge is the next step in a years long project of extending existing trails and establishing new ones in the area with the ultimate goal of linking miles of recreational trail together for bicycling, walking and other activities.
“When we get this (finished), Alan Wildman and I have a contest on who’s going to beat (who) from Elroy to Sauk City,” Thompson said.
Officials encouraged anyone interested in following the Wisconsin River Recreation Bridge’s developments to like the page named after it on Facebook.
A final report on the bridge feasibility study from MSA is due by December 31.
“I want a state trail all the way from Milwaukee to Superior, from La Crosse to Green Bay and all those communities,” Thompson said. “I want Wisconsin to be the bicycle capital of America.”
