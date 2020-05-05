Great Wolf Lodge announces complimentary stays for nurses across the U.S.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Great Wolf Lodge announced that from May 4-12, up to 10,000 stays booked at their resorts will come with a complimentary stay for registered nurses across the country, as a gesture of good will for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The “Nights for Nurses” campaign is an aspect of the company-wide Paw Pledge initiative, which, according to Communications Director Jason Lasecki, aims to ensure the safety of guests while also establishing connections with communities surrounding the resorts. Lasecki said that this promotion has been planned for some time since the COVID-19 outbreak began.

“We wanted to show our immense gratitude to the selfless healthcare heroes confronting the COVID-19 outbreak and encourage our fans to share in our support in honor of Nurses Month,” Lasecki said. “The ‘Nights for Nurses’ campaign will give nurses in our communities an opportunity to enjoy some special moments at Great Wolf Lodge with their loved ones once this has subsided.”

Great Wolf CEO Murray Hennessy echoed a similar sentiment in a press release announcing the event, saying that although words cannot express the company’s gratitude to healthcare workers, they hope the rooms can be a proper expression of thanks.