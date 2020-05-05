Great Wolf Lodge announces complimentary stays for nurses across the U.S.

Great Wolf Lodge announced that from May 4-12, up to 10,000 stays booked at their resorts will come with a complimentary stay for registered nurses across the country, as a gesture of good will for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The “Nights for Nurses” campaign is an aspect of the company-wide Paw Pledge initiative, which, according to Communications Director Jason Lasecki, aims to ensure the safety of guests while also establishing connections with communities surrounding the resorts. Lasecki said that this promotion has been planned for some time since the COVID-19 outbreak began.
“We wanted to show our immense gratitude to the selfless healthcare heroes confronting the COVID-19 outbreak and encourage our fans to share in our support in honor of Nurses Month,” Lasecki said. “The ‘Nights for Nurses’ campaign will give nurses in our communities an opportunity to enjoy some special moments at Great Wolf Lodge with their loved ones once this has subsided.”
Great Wolf CEO Murray Hennessy echoed a similar sentiment in a press release announcing the event, saying that although words cannot express the company’s gratitude to healthcare workers, they hope the rooms can be a proper expression of thanks.
“We are immensely grateful to our nurses and health care heroes who are going above and beyond to save lives on the frontline while spending months apart from their families and friends,” Hennessy said in the release.
Guests who book their stays during the promotion’s run can use the promotional code THANKYOU, which will not only donate a stay to a local nurse but will also give a discount of up to 50 percent for any stay from July 6 through Oct. 29. Lasecki said the percentage discount would vary by dates and location, but customers should avoid booking around school and bank holidays for the best discounts.
In order to dispense the complimentary stays, Great Wolf announced a partnership with the American Nurses Association. The ANA will be responsible for distributing the stays among nurses in its network, and nurses will be able to book their stays on the ANA website beginning June 1.
“Nurses will be able to book their complimentary stay for stays between Aug. 1 and Dec. 17, 2020, excluding holiday periods,” Lasecki said. “More details on how nurses can secure their complimentary room should be available on the ANA website closer to the end of the month.”
Lasecki said that the 10,000 stays will be distributed equally between the 17 Great Wolf resorts across the country in order to serve each surrounding community. Booking rates for customers in the Dells will begin at $64.99 per night.
