Great Wolf Lodge in Wisconsin Dells postpones reopening to May

The Great Wolf Lodge in Lake Delton announced that the resort will not reopen until at least May 19 in an attempt to combat the coronavirus, the first Dells resort to extend closure in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On March 31, The Wilderness resort said it will remain closed until April 23, with the possibility of staying closed through April 30 based on President Donald Trump's Safer at Home order. Mt. Olympus is currently closed indefinitely, and has not set an official opening date.

According to spokesperson Great Wolf Joanna Meagher, the decision to extend the resort’s closure sprung from the growing list of restrictions and guidelines coming from local and national authorities. She said that the resort wants to avoid any path that could endanger the health of guests or employees.

“With the continued community safety measures for social distancing and group gatherings instituted by government and health officials in response to COVID-19, we feel it is in the best interest of guests, pack members and the communities we serve to extend the closure of our resorts through May 19, 2020,” Meagher said in an email to the Wisconsin Dells Events.

The resort’s decision to keep the doors shut for an additional six weeks comes shortly after Gov. Tony Evers issued a shelter in place order to all Wisconsin residents, which is in effect until April 24. Great Wolf was the first resort to have officially moved its opening past April 24.

