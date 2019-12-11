Great Wolf Lodge kicks off its annual Snowland celebration

The Great Wolf Lodge launched its annual Snowland festival late last month, bringing holiday cheer to the resort’s grounds.

Beginning on Nov. 29, Snowland sees the resort transform into a winter wonderland for more than a month every holiday season. However, the annual celebration is more than just an excuse to deck the halls at Great Wolf Lodge.

According to Jason Lasecki, communications director for Great Wolf Lodge, the resort has partnered with the Make-a-Wish foundation for Snowland this year. One specific item at the lodge, their Santa hat wolf ears, will donate a portion of proceeds to the foundation.

“Great Wolf Lodge will sell festive Santa Hat Wolf Ears for $8.99 at the front desk and Buckhorn retail outlet, with $2 from each sale being donated to Make-A-Wish,” Lasecki said in a press release. “The campaign runs until Jan. 5, 2020 or until supplies run out – the number of Santa Hat Wolf Ears available for purchase is limited to 15,000 ears across all U.S. resorts.”