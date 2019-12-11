Great Wolf Lodge kicks off its annual Snowland celebration

The Great Wolf Lodge launched its annual Snowland festival late last month, bringing holiday cheer to the resort’s grounds.
Beginning on Nov. 29, Snowland sees the resort transform into a winter wonderland for more than a month every holiday season. However, the annual celebration is more than just an excuse to deck the halls at Great Wolf Lodge.
According to Jason Lasecki, communications director for Great Wolf Lodge, the resort has partnered with the Make-a-Wish foundation for Snowland this year. One specific item at the lodge, their Santa hat wolf ears, will donate a portion of proceeds to the foundation.
“Great Wolf Lodge will sell festive Santa Hat Wolf Ears for $8.99 at the front desk and Buckhorn retail outlet, with $2 from each sale being donated to Make-A-Wish,” Lasecki said in a press release. “The campaign runs until Jan. 5, 2020 or until supplies run out – the number of Santa Hat Wolf Ears available for purchase is limited to 15,000 ears across all U.S. resorts.”
This is the first time Great Wolf Lodge has partnered with Make-a-Wish for Snowland festivities, although they have worked with the charity for past events. According to Lasecki, the resort partnered with Make-a-Wish over the summer in 2019 to promote its new waterpark day passes, as well as a slide-a-thon for the grand opening of the Great Wolf in Arizona.
“This is the first year, we’re actually really super-excited about it,” Lasecki said. “The special holiday ears that we put together have been selling. Guests love them, and we’re happy to provide a nice percentage of the sales to Make-a-Wish.”
Beyond the charity contributions, Great Wolf Lodge offers a plethora of holiday-themed activities for the Snowland festivities. According to Lasecki, guests will have the option to participate in a wide range of activities, from a nightly interactive show to Frosty Fest.
Frosty Fest is a new addition to Snowland for 2019. Lasecki said that Frosty Fest will offer up variations on traditional party games, such as pin the nose on Mr. Snowman. Frosty Fest will close every night with a dance party featuring modern Christmas hits.
Snowland doesn’t end there; the resort will also feature holiday-themed yoga, specially decorated Snowland suites and visits with Santa.
To go along with all of this holiday cheer is a daily hot cocoa bar stationed in the lobby. According to Lasecki, resort guests will have access to a range of options for their morning hot chocolate.
“This unique hot cocoa bar provides guests with the ability to add customizable options to their drink, such as peppermint and cinnamon sticks or enhanced flavors like vanilla or caramel,” Lasecki said. “There are also options for parents to add a splash of traditional holiday spirits to their cocoa, such as peppermint schnapps, Kahlua, Baileys and more.”
Snowland runs from now until Jan. 5, 2020. All activities are included with overnight packages, with nominal fees for the cocoa bar.