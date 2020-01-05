Greater number of men being targeted by human trafficking according to 5 Stones Dodge County

Victims of human trafficking crimes can be both female and male and more boys and men are being targeted, according to 5 Stones Dodge County.
“Human trafficking is the fastest growing criminal industry in the world,” 5 Stones Dodge County founder Tracy Scheffler said. “One of the biggest changes lately is the increase of male victims. They account for 35 to 40 percent of the victims.”
A few years ago, Scheffler said they believed the male victims were only about 20 percent of the total.
“It can be any age victimized, but younger boys are exploited for more perverse reasons and more exploited on the dark web,” Scheffler said.
Scheffler is speaking about the dangers of human trafficking because of January being human trafficking awareness month.
Homeless youth, both LGBTQ and straight children, are targeted on the street, Scheffler said.
Traffickers will do anything to enter a victim’s life.
“As a community, we have to start mentoring kids to make a difference,” Scheffler said.
Five Stones has given several presentations about the dangers of human trafficking over the last few years. In addition, Scheffler said they give presentations at schools and other community events.
Scheffler said they are seeing an increase in female buyers and traffickers that were known in the past.
Massage parlors and strip clubs are still areas of concern for sex trafficking, Scheffler said.
“The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has done a great job of dealing with the local strip club issue,” Scheffler said. “Beaver Dam Police has also trained a detective on human trafficking awareness. It is great progress in our local community.”
The National Center of Sexual Exploitation works to have laws created and fight pornography. Scheffler said pornography is a gateway to sex trafficking.
“Pornography creates buyers, trains victims,” Scheffler said. “It is what the dark web is all about.”
Anyone can make a difference with a child, Scheffler said. Boys may be more afraid to speak up about abuse, but all children should be spoken to about the dangers of sexting and social media.
“We have been telling our kids never to give their information to someone online when they don’t know them in person,” Scheffler said. “Traffickers impersonate peers. With the mind of youth they feel if they have talked with someone online for a month or six weeks that they know the person.”
One goal parents should have is for youth to be aware of who they are speaking to online.
“We keep saying to talk to your kids and break open the seal on hard conversation, Scheffler said.
There are apps that parents can download on their phones to keep track of their children and websites where they can learn more about human trafficking including: ProtectKidsOnlineWI.org and Protectyoungminds.org.
Anyone who would like a 5-Stones presentation can contact Scheffler by email at tracys.5stones@gmail.com.
