Greater number of men being targeted by human trafficking according to 5 Stones Dodge County

Scheffler said they are seeing an increase in female buyers and traffickers that were known in the past.

Massage parlors and strip clubs are still areas of concern for sex trafficking, Scheffler said.

“The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has done a great job of dealing with the local strip club issue,” Scheffler said. “Beaver Dam Police has also trained a detective on human trafficking awareness. It is great progress in our local community.”

The National Center of Sexual Exploitation works to have laws created and fight pornography. Scheffler said pornography is a gateway to sex trafficking.

“Pornography creates buyers, trains victims,” Scheffler said. “It is what the dark web is all about.”

Anyone can make a difference with a child, Scheffler said. Boys may be more afraid to speak up about abuse, but all children should be spoken to about the dangers of sexting and social media.

“We have been telling our kids never to give their information to someone online when they don’t know them in person,” Scheffler said. “Traffickers impersonate peers. With the mind of youth they feel if they have talked with someone online for a month or six weeks that they know the person.”