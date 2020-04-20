Greater Sauk Community Foundation launches donation-matching program for area food banks

The Greater Sauk Community Foundation announced April 15 that it will provide cash matches of the first $10,000 in donations it receives toward local food banks in response to growing need during the coronavirus pandemic.
Foundation board president Laura Stanek said that area food banks have faced sharp increases in demand during the outbreak, and that boosting the foundation’s charitable efforts is key to keeping communities safe.
“By offering to double the impact of the first $10,000 in donations, we hope this challenge will provide an extra incentive to give now,” Stanek said in a release announcing the initiative. “No one should have to go hungry in this community.”
According to Executive Director Robin Whyte, the donations will go toward approximately 20 food banks spread across seven area counties. She said that the drive started because the foundation recognized the urgent need across south-central Wisconsin.
“We wanted to start something urgent and immediate, and something that would be universally helpful,” Whyte said. “Of course, everybody needs to eat, so our board of directors decided they would offer this as an incentive.”
Whyte noted that many of the food banks have been receiving donations since the outbreak hit Wisconsin, but that additional help was necessary to provide for the influx in demand. She also said that the incentive would help streamline the process for potential donors who might not know where to send money.
Whyte said that the goal is to have equitable distribution of the donations across all of the partnered organizations. If the foundation meets their goal of $10,000 in matched donations, each food bank will receive a $1,000 influx in funds, which could prove meaningful in the long run.
“100 percent of donations will be distributed to local food pantries only, and we are not charging any fee for our services,” Whyte said. “So if someone gives us a gift, 100 percent of that gift will go directly to the beneficiaries.”
Those wishing to donate can go to greatersauk.org and click the “give now” box.
