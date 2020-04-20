Greater Sauk Community Foundation launches donation-matching program for area food banks

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Greater Sauk Community Foundation announced April 15 that it will provide cash matches of the first $10,000 in donations it receives toward local food banks in response to growing need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Foundation board president Laura Stanek said that area food banks have faced sharp increases in demand during the outbreak, and that boosting the foundation’s charitable efforts is key to keeping communities safe.

“By offering to double the impact of the first $10,000 in donations, we hope this challenge will provide an extra incentive to give now,” Stanek said in a release announcing the initiative. “No one should have to go hungry in this community.”

According to Executive Director Robin Whyte, the donations will go toward approximately 20 food banks spread across seven area counties. She said that the drive started because the foundation recognized the urgent need across south-central Wisconsin.

“We wanted to start something urgent and immediate, and something that would be universally helpful,” Whyte said. “Of course, everybody needs to eat, so our board of directors decided they would offer this as an incentive.”