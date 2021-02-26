Green Valley Enterprises closing adult day services

Revenue losses and reduced usage of services has led Green Valley Enterprises to shut down its Adult Day Services.

Executive Director Rob Servais said he has notified the affected participants and their families.

"The pandemic has caused significant revenue loss," Servais said. He did not specify how many participants were affected or the amount of the revenue loss.

As people sheltered in place, participant numbers declined and Green Valley had to suspend some services for safety. Adult Day Services provided respite for older adults who may be physically, mentally, medically or emotionally challenged and to provide respite for their caregivers. It was housed in Trosten Haus, an attached facility that opened in 2003, and provided socialization, activities, exercise and other services.

Servais did not say how many staff were affected by the closure, but said they are always adjusting staffing and services. He said, for example, that virtual programming is being offered and the Special Needs Activity Program will reopen March 8. SNAP offers educational and therapeutic services as well as respite care.

"Our mission is our participants," Servais said.