Green Valley Enterprises of Beaver Dam merges with Opportunities of Jefferson County

Green Valley Enterprises Inc. of Beaver Dam is formally merging with Opportunities Inc. of Jefferson County.

The two nonprofit organizations are dedicated to helping individuals with special needs achieve independence through an array of services.

Robin Kennedy, vice president of mission advancement with Opportunities, said the alliance is a result of broad participation and input from board members, executives and managerial staff of both organizations and that it allows for an expansion of services.

Green Valley Enterprises Inc. will dissolve and relaunch June 1, as Green Valley Enterprises, a division of Opportunities Inc.

According to GVE Board President Larry Lange, the board passed a resolution Nov. 2 committing to the pursuit of a potential acquisition with Opportunities Inc. in order to ensure the long-term viability of GVE as a care provider.

He noted at that time that the past number of years have been very difficult for mission-based nonprofit organizations.

“To ensure GVE programs and services continue to thrive, it has become abundantly clear that partnering with another like-minded organization to align resources and best practices will strengthen our mission,” he said.

Kennedy said as the organizations unite their missions, service choices and social enterprises will expand, while boldly advancing the lives of people with diverse abilities, backgrounds and life circumstances. Additional benefits of the merger will include revenue diversity and business innovations.

Green Valley Enterprises, a division of Opportunities Inc. will maintain its authentic identity as a 501c (3) charitable organization tax status. Moreover, a separate Green Valley Foundation, governed by its own board of directors, will be established to continue its GVE legacy as a vocational rehabilitation cornerstone within the Dodge County community since 1968.

Kennedy said Opportunities Inc. respects and appreciates the grassroots network GVE has built over the decades.

“We’re thrilled to expand our mission with GVE and are excited to meet Beaver Dam and Dodge County community members at the upcoming Ham n Jam fundraising event on July 30,” she said.

A GVE family meeting took place Thursday evening at the Beaver Dam facility. GVE Board President Lange and Vice President Kathy Armstrong, along with new President/CEO Barbara LeDuc, were on hand to greet families and share their thoughts on the upcoming alliance.

Opportunities Inc. and Green Valley Enterprises, a division of Opportunities Inc., will collectively serve more than 5,000 individuals in a host of mission services, including: GVE Life Academy, Birth to Three, school to work transition for youth, vocational training and employment, corporate guardianship, community engagement, independent life skills and a multitude of professional career paths through social enterprising.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.