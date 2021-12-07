Green Valley in Beaver Dam looks to join Opportunities Inc. of Jefferson County

“We are in the initial stages of entertaining this acquisition and even though we’ll be GVE, it may be a subsidiary of Opportunities Inc. All donations will remain in Beaver Dam at GVE, we’re establishing an account so in the future we would still solely have Beaver Dam-based fund driving efforts,” he said.

Opportunities Inc. has locations in Fort Atkinson, Watertown, Janesville and Oconomowoc. According to its website, it was established in 1966 through the grassroots vision of parents who were committed to ensuring their family members with disabilities had a place to learn, work and achieve independence.

Green Valley started in 1968, also by a group of parents looking to give their children the opportunity to earn a pay check, just like their non-disabled peers.

Lange said he tentatively expects the acquisition to take place in the first half of 2022. Calling it a positive change and a ‘win-win’ for both organizations, he noted key considerations to partner include:

• A greater and more diverse revenue stream collectively.

• GVE gains access and support from a robust and accomplished management team, one which GVE cannot afford to build on its own.