Green Valley in Beaver Dam looks to join Opportunities Inc. of Jefferson County

Green Valley Enterprises in Beaver Dam is looking to partner with a community rehabilitation program based in Fort Atkinson.
GVE Board President Larry Lange said after extraordinary deliberation, the board passed a resolution Nov. 2 committing to the pursuit of a potential acquisition with Opportunities Inc. of Jefferson County.
“The GVE Board has undertaken the strategic initiative to ensure the long-term viability of GVE as a care provider. The past number of years have been very difficult for mission-based nonprofit organizations,” Lange wrote in a letter to GVE families. “To ensure GVE programs and services continue to thrive, it has become abundantly clear that partnering with another like-minded organization to align resources and best practices will strengthen our mission.”
Green Valley’s mission is to help individuals with special needs, and their families, achieve maximum potential and independence through an array of services.
Lange said there are no plans to terminate or restructure Green Valley in Beaver Dam at this time. All positions will remain ‘as is’ according to the current plan, including that of Executive Director Kevin Huddleston who was hired in November. He also noted the name of the nonprofit organization will stay the same.
“We are in the initial stages of entertaining this acquisition and even though we’ll be GVE, it may be a subsidiary of Opportunities Inc. All donations will remain in Beaver Dam at GVE, we’re establishing an account so in the future we would still solely have Beaver Dam-based fund driving efforts,” he said.
Opportunities Inc. has locations in Fort Atkinson, Watertown, Janesville and Oconomowoc. According to its website, it was established in 1966 through the grassroots vision of parents who were committed to ensuring their family members with disabilities had a place to learn, work and achieve independence.
Green Valley started in 1968, also by a group of parents looking to give their children the opportunity to earn a pay check, just like their non-disabled peers.
Lange said he tentatively expects the acquisition to take place in the first half of 2022. Calling it a positive change and a ‘win-win’ for both organizations, he noted key considerations to partner include:
• A greater and more diverse revenue stream collectively.
• GVE gains access and support from a robust and accomplished management team, one which GVE cannot afford to build on its own.
• GVE gains access to additional work from OI for its participants, balancing workloads.
• The leveraging of best practices, resources and services of each agency.
• Solidifying a broader array of service choices for the community as a whole.
“It’s truly an organization with a mission and vision that’s very similar to ours. They’re passionate about the participants and quality of care,” he said.
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.