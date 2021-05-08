Greenfield town board member, set to turn 99, reelected after 3 decades, lifetime of service

Turnquist, who served as a firefighter for 32 years and division fire chief in Madison, said he and Geoghegan have both lived lives that put dealing with an angry constituent into perspective. Turnquist ran into burning and collapsing buildings. For Geoghegan, it was the chaos of war, where he said he saw “too much” combat.

Geoghegan went to basic training in Louisiana and Texas before flying to Europe to fight as an Army infantryman in France and Germany, where he was shot by enemy fire. While recovering from his wounds at the former Percy Jones Army Hospital in Battle Creek, Michigan, Geoghegan met a nurse named Jane Allen. They were married in April 1947.

“I knew a good thing when I saw it,” Geoghegan said.

When Jane died in 2012, he said she reflected on a lifetime of laughter.

“Two days before she died, she said, ‘We sure have had a lot of laughs, haven’t we?’ And we did, we laughed at each other and with each other,” Geoghegan said.

After leaving the Army, he worked as a gravel truck driver and the pair settled down in their rural Baraboo home along Steinke Road which was “an old shack here that we about froze to death in,” Geoghegan said.