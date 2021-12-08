Gregory Van Wie foundation continues philanthropy legacy

The Gregory Van Wie Foundation has a history of philanthropy for nonprofits, charities and food pantries, and it made its 2021 holiday round of donations on Tuesday.

Gregory Van Wie was a prominent businessman in Wisconsin Dells who died of cancer in 1996. He established the charitable foundation to better serve Wisconsin Dells and the surrounding communities. Van Wie’s best friend Bruce Rodger sits on the board of directors.

“The foundation hopefully will go on indefinitely,” said Rodger. “It is funded through businesses that Greg founded here in the Dells area and property that he owned. About 5 percent of the value of Greg’s properties is donated every year for the benefit of people in the Wisconsin Dells area and the surrounding counties.”

Three food pantries (Baraboo Food Pantry, Beyond Blessed Food Pantry in Baraboo, and Dells Food Pantry) and other nonprofits (Kids Ranch in Rock Springs, Agrace Hospice Care in Baraboo, SSM St. Clare Foundation in Baraboo, Camp Gray in Reedsburg, Camp Wawbeek in Wisconsin Dells and the H.H. Bennett Studio in Wisconsin Dells) combined to receive most of roughly $300,000 in donations. The foundation has one more stop next week at the American Legion in Briggsville.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}