Gregory Van Wie foundation continues philanthropy legacy

The Gregory Van Wie Foundation has a history of philanthropy for nonprofits, charities and food pantries, and it made its 2021 holiday round of donations on Tuesday.
Gregory Van Wie was a prominent businessman in Wisconsin Dells who died of cancer in 1996. He established the charitable foundation to better serve Wisconsin Dells and the surrounding communities. Van Wie’s best friend Bruce Rodger sits on the board of directors.
“The foundation hopefully will go on indefinitely,” said Rodger. “It is funded through businesses that Greg founded here in the Dells area and property that he owned. About 5 percent of the value of Greg’s properties is donated every year for the benefit of people in the Wisconsin Dells area and the surrounding counties.”
Three food pantries (Baraboo Food Pantry, Beyond Blessed Food Pantry in Baraboo, and Dells Food Pantry) and other nonprofits (Kids Ranch in Rock Springs, Agrace Hospice Care in Baraboo, SSM St. Clare Foundation in Baraboo, Camp Gray in Reedsburg, Camp Wawbeek in Wisconsin Dells and the H.H. Bennett Studio in Wisconsin Dells) combined to receive most of roughly $300,000 in donations. The foundation has one more stop next week at the American Legion in Briggsville.
“It’s been very important to the board,” said Ed Terry, another member of the board of directors and friend of Greg Van Wie’s, regarding the donations. “Even after COVID, there continues to be so many needs. A lot of our efforts this year were to food pantries in the area.”
The donation to the St. Clare Foundation will be used for the SSM St. Clare Hospital Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehab in Wisconsin Dells. Camp Gray’s gift will be spent on building new cottages. The American Legion donation will be used to repave its parking lot.
Easter Seals of Wisconsin, a nonprofit that provides services and opportunities for people with various disabilities, was awarded $78,601 for a new transport bus to replace their aging one. This will allow the organization to better serve the disabled in the area.
“It’s an incredible gift,” said Paul Leverenz, CEO/President of Easter Seals of Wisconsin. “It’s something that we were, especially as COVID hit, trying to figure out how to replace an aging bus that’s an integral part of the operations here. This new bus will allow us to transport individuals together and integrate them into the communities. It’s really an immeasurable gift for us. We’re really grateful.”
The Van Wie Foundation has been very active at Camp Wawbeek. It donated the money needed for the camp’s girls dormitory and has maintained a close relationship with the camp during the entirety of its existence. One of the main facilities at Camp Wawbeek is named after Van Wie (Gregory C. Van Wie Memorial Residence Hall).