While it may be difficult to think of Christmas in July, a group of Columbus volunteers need community support to fill the city with holiday spirit.
Members of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce are working with Columbus Downtown Development Corporation to align downtown with colorful lights and decorative wreaths. But, the deadline to raise the $37,000 needed for the decorations is fast approaching. As of July 9, about $6,500 has been raised with funds going to the Columbus Area Beautification Fund.
“It is critical. We are at our deadline,” said chamber member Beth Reanee. “We need to place this order in August. It’s commercial-grade product and takes six weeks to ship here. Once we get it, it takes time to inspect and for installation.”
The decorations would replace old fixtures that are no longer useable due to new downtown light poles. New decorations would include light pole wreaths, LED illuminated snowflakes, ornaments for the tree outside Columbus Public Library, wreaths placed on the outside of Fireman’s Park Pavilion and additional décor.
Chamber Board Member Paula Steiner said decorations would be installed in early November prior to the city’s wine walk and holiday parade.
Donations are tax deductible and can be placed at both Farmers & Merchants Union Bank locations in Columbus. Interested donors may also mail payments to Columbus Downtown Development Corporation, PO Box 362, Columbus, WI 53925. Donors can write “Beautification Fund” in the check memo.
Reanee said all donors will be recognized through local media. Red Bud Champion donors, chipping in $10,000 or more, receive media and a formal public recognition, along with two years of website publicity on the Columbus chamber page and social media sites. Platinum, gold and silver donors ($500-$5,000) will get media publication and formal public recognition. Donors giving $50-$500 will be listed as Holiday Star Donors.
With the funding deadline coming soon, the group may not reach its $37,000 goal, but Reanee said it will use the money raised to get some decorations up.
“We would have to prioritize where decorations would go first, which would be the downtown light poles,” Reanee said. “Second would be the library tree, and the third would be to make (Dickason Boulevard) electrical and, ultimately, wreaths on the pavilion.”
Reanee said the decorations will complement Columbus’ historic charm and should attract patrons to downtown businesses. But, the clock is ticking.
“We have to get some action,” Reanee said. “We want these businesses to donate and get involved or it’s just going to be sad. We don’t want it to flop.”
Since the city has little funding for holiday décor, without new decorations, it probably won’t look a lot like Christmas in Columbus.
“The reality is Columbus does not have Christmas,” Reanee said. “You would have a couple of items for the library tree, basically lights and a tree topper. That’s it.”
Reanee said new decorations would be durable and could last for many years. She said the old decorative wreaths lasted for 20 years. After funding for holiday decorations is complete, future donations to the beautification fund would go toward projects for next year.
In recent weeks, several Columbus organizations have worked together to bring flower baskets and artistic banners to downtown light poles. Funding for that, however, was provided by three separate donors. For the holiday decorations, it will take more collaborative effort and a broader fundraising drive.
“It doesn’t need to be just businesses, someone could walk in and drop $20 in the farmers market account, every little amount can help,” Steiner said.
For questions, contact the Columbus Chamber of Commerce at 920-623-3699 or send email to info@columbuswichamber.com.
