Gun recovered in Wisconsin Dells homicide case

MADISON – The Wisconsin Dells Police Department and Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation announce that the missing firearm has been recovered related to the case filed by the Columbia County District Attorney against Jeremy Lee Mondy, 34, of Janesville, in the death that occurred in Wisconsin Dells, Wis. on the morning of Feb. 14.

According to the criminal complaint, a Dells police officer responded to the Vue hotel, 1015 River Road, around 11:37 a.m., Feb. 14 after hotel staff requested a welfare check on two people staying in a room at the hotel. Officers discovered Mondy in the room and asked if he and the woman were OK. The complaint says Mondy told police he was OK, but when asked if the woman was alive, he answered “no.”

State special agents came to the police department to interview Mondy. Mondy said he and the victim checked into the hotel Feb. 13.

Mondy told law enforcement they later struggled over a gun in the bathroom and it accidentally went off. Mondy later changed his statement and said he pulled the trigger on purpose to defend himself, the complaint says.

Mondy allegedly said he panicked, put the gun in his pocket, put his coat on and left the room. He discarded the firearm before returning to the hotel.