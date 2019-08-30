A nonprofit gun rights group has threatened to sue the city of Baraboo if it passes an ordinance requiring gun stores to install security cameras.
Nik Clark, the president of Wisconsin Carry Inc., said a Wisconsin state law prevents local governments from passing more restrictive rules for firearm sales than established by the state. The Baraboo Public Safety Committee unanimously approved an ordinance Aug. 23 requiring security cameras in all gun stores. The provision still must be approved by the full council before it would take effect.
Clark said his group would take action if it does.
“If people say Baraboo has the right to say what goes in Baraboo, I would say that a business owner has a right to operate their business as they see fit,” Clark said. “We haven’t found a retailer interested in being a co-plaintiff, but we do believe we have good standing.”
Clark said the organization contacted both Jim’s Gun Supply, a gun shop along Eighth Street that has operated for more than two decades in Baraboo, and DEZ Tactical Arms, a Wisconsin Dells-based custom rifle-making gun store with plans to open an indoor shooting range along South Boulevard by the end of the year, about the proposed ordinance.
The new rules were crafted after a theft at Jim's. Public Safety Committee member Michael Plautz said the group was told by store owner Jim Astle that patrons at the store waited until his back was turned and then grabbed firearms and ran away. Baraboo Police Chief Mark Schauf said the thieves were apprehended, but without video surveillance of the event, officers can’t deduce which person actually took the guns.
Plautz said he was unaware a lawsuit had been threatened. He said initially he was against the requirement for gun store owners because it seemed like a financial hardship for smaller shops like Jim’s, but voted in favor of its recommendation because Schauf said it would make police work more effective.
City Attorney Emily Truman and Schauf did not return calls seeking comment on the legality of the ordinance.
Public Safety Committee Chair Phil Wedekind said Friday he's not concerned about the threat of a lawsuit, noting video systems also protect the store owner.
“I think it’s very important,” Wedekind said, adding that if there aren’t cameras on the premises, thieves can get away and use weapons in other crimes. “We’re not regulating the sale of guns.”
Wedekind said as a military veteran and experienced hunter, he doesn’t oppose responsible gun ownership. He noted he started the hunter safety class in Baraboo in 1967 and taught it for 30 years.
“I think I’m knowledgeable enough to vote on that (ordinance),” he said.
