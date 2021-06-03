Gunfire after alleged drug deal leads to teen's arrest

Police arrested a Pardeeville teen Wednesday after an alleged drug deal went bad leading to gunfire at the Pardeeville Road Wildlife Area.

According to a press release from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, police were called about 5 p.m. for a report of an altercation at the wildlife area in the town of Wyocena. The caller reported that she and her boyfriend had met with two males there to buy marijuana but it turned into a ripoff. A fight ensued and a pocketknife, BB gun and 9mm pistol were brandished.

One of the male subjects attacked the caller’s boyfriend by striking him in the face with a handgun. While the caller and her boyfriend were attempting to leave the scene, the back window of their vehicle was shot out by the suspect using a 9mm pistol.

Deputies spoke with witnesses and developed leads resulting in suspects being identified and taken into custody in Beaver Dam.

Lucas Szopinski, 19, of rural Pardeeville was arrested for attempted first degree homicide, battery, armed robbery, and first degree recklessly endangering safety.

A 16-year-old male was also taken into custody for party to a crime of attempted first degree homicide, armed robbery, and first degree recklessly endangering safety.