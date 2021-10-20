Guth family has been making chocolate in Waupun for 100 years

He and Katie start each day early, making the candy that is coated and packaged by busy helpers.

“Katie cooks all the caramel, toffees, various chocolates and fudge,” Steve said. “We hand-do everything. We hand cut everything. I take care of the popcorn and the snack foods. We’re pretty busy.”

Snacks include five different flavors of pretzels and 17 different flavors of popcorn.

The business offers 35 to 40 different chocolates including nine different kinds of creams, along with chocolate covered nuts, toffees, and caramel and nut combinations. Each batch of candy is made-to-order, so one customer’s pecan turtle could be a different size than another’s to meet individual needs.

“Everything starts from scratch here,” said Katie. “That sets us apart. We’re very proud of that.”

The shop on East Main Street was purchased in 1995, and began in a house which has been incorporated into the current facility.

“The guy who sold it to me said he’d sell it for the same price, with or without the house. So I took the house,” Steve said.