Gysbers Jewelry captures past, preps for future

A new workshop have been added, with offices put in its former place. The workshop has been equipped with the latest technology.

“It’s all state of the art,” said Shell. “We have a 3D printer. We have Computer Aided Design (CAD) capability. We do all our repairs in-house. We have a master bench jeweler (Scott Freber) who works for us full-time.”

Although the interior looks modern, three tall cabinets from Waterloo joined three in Waupun many decades ago.

The true reflection of timelessness, however, lies in something far more human.

“In some cases we have three generations that have come here to get their rings,” said Shell. “That gives us a very special feeling.”

That feeling is likely to continue with the recent remodel, which falls two years short of the business’s 150th anniversary.

“It hadn’t been updated since the 1940s or 50s and the time just seemed right,” said Bresser.

“We want the customer experience to be a positive one and this insures that will happen for years to come,” said Shell.

Engagement rings account for a large share of their business now, along with repairs and other jewelry sales.