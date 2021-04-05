Gysbers Jewelry captures past, preps for future

WAUPUN — For Kate Bresser, going into the jewelry business was a foregone conclusion. Her great grandfather started selling jewelry in 1874 and generations of the family have sold jewelry in locations around the state.
Now Bresser’s daughter, Maggie Shell, carries on the tradition.
Ernest F. Doering opened Doering Jewelry in Waterloo in 1874, and remained active in the business for 75 years before he retired. His obituary from 1949 called him the state’s oldest jeweler.
Doehring moved the business to Waupun in 1912, and his daughter Olga Gysbers ran that store.
“It was a rare thing for a woman to work outside the home back then, and from what I hear she was a remarkable businesswoman,” said Shell.
The Waupun shop was renamed Gysbers Jewelry after Olga and husband Myron bought the business from the founder. Kate’s father John Gysbers continued the tradition, working until he was 82. He passed away about four years later. A photo of father and daughter shows John and Kate standing behind a long counter, with Kate still in her twenties.
“I’ve been working here for 42 years,” Bresser said.
It was just recently that the Waupun store received an upgrade to its front, closing in a recessed entry and framing in a new door and flanking windows. Also new were lighting, flooring, paint and decorative accents. A new coffered ceiling incorporates sections of the original tin panels, which may actually pre-date the Gysbers’ ownership of the building.
A new workshop have been added, with offices put in its former place. The workshop has been equipped with the latest technology.
“It’s all state of the art,” said Shell. “We have a 3D printer. We have Computer Aided Design (CAD) capability. We do all our repairs in-house. We have a master bench jeweler (Scott Freber) who works for us full-time.”
Although the interior looks modern, three tall cabinets from Waterloo joined three in Waupun many decades ago.
The true reflection of timelessness, however, lies in something far more human.
“In some cases we have three generations that have come here to get their rings,” said Shell. “That gives us a very special feeling.”
That feeling is likely to continue with the recent remodel, which falls two years short of the business’s 150th anniversary.
“It hadn’t been updated since the 1940s or 50s and the time just seemed right,” said Bresser.
“We want the customer experience to be a positive one and this insures that will happen for years to come,” said Shell.
Engagement rings account for a large share of their business now, along with repairs and other jewelry sales.
“It starts with the baby and continues through life,” said Bresser. “We have earrings and necklaces and jewelry for people of all ages.”
Giftware, such as silverware, pewter, crystal and china wares have fallen by the wayside.
Being part of the community is important to all who work there.
“Donating to local causes, charities, groups and organizations is something that’s really important for us,” said Shell. “Without this community we wouldn’t have been able to survive for as long as we have. We think it’s good to give back to the community that supports us so well.”
The business was honored in 2019 as winner of two Waupun Area Chamber of Commerce Waupunies Awards. As winner of the Heritage Award they were cited for “the business’s long-term commitment to Waupun through operations, preserving tradition and its demonstrated integrity and character to represent the community. It continues to be a staple of the community through donations and sponsorships of events, for the honest and fair treatment of customers, and the desire to continue to serve in Waupun for many years to come.”
The business was also recognized as Mayor’s Choice by Julie Nickel “for their many years in Waupun as a family-owned business, and dedication to the entire community.”
As far as the future is concerned, Shell is eager for the Geysbers tradition to continue.
“Absolutely,” she said. “We’d like to continue serving Waupun for as many years as possible.”