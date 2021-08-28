H.H. Bennett Museum in Wisconsin Dells reopens with shortened scheduled until October 31

Some of Bennett’s famous photographs include “The Leap” which features his son Ashley almost frozen in time as he jumps from the cliff line of Stand Rock. Bennett also produced panoramic photos, Rambow said. The museum features what Rambow said is “tens of thousands” of artifacts related to Bennett’s life. This includes Bennett’s cameras, some of which he made himself, as well as documents and other photography equipment he used.

“The family didn’t throw anything out and when they refurbished to be used as a Wisconsin Historical site they found stuff hidden in the rafters and everywhere,” Rambow said. “It would have been kind of a fun treasurer hunt.”

Bennett’s original studio is inside the museum, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, as well as the old store.

Rambow said those who walk into the H.H. Bennett Studio will not only learn about photography but also about how the tourism industry was established in Wisconsin Dells.

“Maybe you grew up here or maybe you visited here as a child and you want to bring your own child in here and show them what tourism was like when you were here, 20, 30, 40 years ago,” Rambow said.

Recognition