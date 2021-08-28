H.H. Bennett Museum in Wisconsin Dells reopens with shortened scheduled until October 31

The H.H. Bennett Studio and Museum in Wisconsin Dells has reopened for the season.
David Rambow, the director of the studio and museum, said the site reopened the first week of August and will remain open until Oct. 31. The site will be open four days a week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Guests can purchase general admission tickets at the museum store on site and do not need to make reservations in advance.
The museums tintype experience, for customers to have their portrait taken with the same wet-plate photography methods used in Bennett’s day, is still taking place at the museum. The gift shop will also be open. Rambow said the site can schedule a private school tour or bus tour by contacting the H.H. Bennett Museum after October 31.
The museum will not host any other events or programs, like its cemetery walking tours. Rambow said he is hoping those could take place next year.
According to the museum's website, non-fully vaccinated visitors are required to wear a mask and are recommended for fully vaccinated guests. Social distancing guidelines, cleaning and sanitization measures will also be followed. Additional safety measures are listed on the Wisconsin State Historical Society’s website.
The Wisconsin State Historical Society announced June 24 the museum was one of several state historical sites to reopen with the help of $1 million in COVID-19 funds designated from the state from the American Rescue Plan. The effort was a part of Gov. Tony Evers efforts to designate $140 million in grants to businesses and organizations to kick start the state’s tourism economy after travel slowed last year due to COVID-19.
The H.H. Bennett Studio and Museum had been closed since October 2020 due to COVID-19 cutbacks and staff reassignments and had been scheduled to stay closed throughout the 2021 season. Rambow said he was transferred to the Department of Health Services to work as a shipping clerk, taking orders of COVID-19 tests from nursing homes and hospitals and making sure the tests were received.
While he said it was a fulfilling job, he’s said returning to the museum is like "coming home" and is excited to be back at the Wisconsin Dells museum.
“A lot of us learned a lot at that time,” Rambow said of being temporally reassigned. “But it sure is good to come back to what we are trained to do and enjoy seeing people and welcoming them to the Dells.”
The museum tells the story of how H.H. Bennett, also known as “the man who made the Dells famous,” captured images of the Wisconsin River’s natural landscape and sandstone bluffs that attracted people to Wisconsin Dells area. At the time Bennett arrived in what was known as Kilbourn at age 15 in the 1850s, the newly established town was what Rambow said was a logging and “hard working river town.” That changed once Bennett’s images were published around the nation in the 1870s and people travelled from all over the Midwest and the nation to see the natural beauty of the Wisconsin River.
The local tourism industry was established and has continued to grow and made Wisconsin Dells into one of the top tourist destinations in the state and the Midwest. In 2019, the Wisconsin Dells area made up over $1 billion of the state’s $13 billion tourism industry.
Some of Bennett’s famous photographs include “The Leap” which features his son Ashley almost frozen in time as he jumps from the cliff line of Stand Rock. Bennett also produced panoramic photos, Rambow said. The museum features what Rambow said is “tens of thousands” of artifacts related to Bennett’s life. This includes Bennett’s cameras, some of which he made himself, as well as documents and other photography equipment he used.
“The family didn’t throw anything out and when they refurbished to be used as a Wisconsin Historical site they found stuff hidden in the rafters and everywhere,” Rambow said. “It would have been kind of a fun treasurer hunt.”
Bennett’s original studio is inside the museum, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, as well as the old store.
Rambow said those who walk into the H.H. Bennett Studio will not only learn about photography but also about how the tourism industry was established in Wisconsin Dells.
“Maybe you grew up here or maybe you visited here as a child and you want to bring your own child in here and show them what tourism was like when you were here, 20, 30, 40 years ago,” Rambow said.
Recognition
The Friends of the H.H. Bennett Studio and Museum also recognized Dan Gavinski for his support and promotion of the studio.
Gavinski, who owns Dells Boat Tours, was awarded the William H. Metcalf Award. Dells Boat Tours consists of attractions the Original Wisconsin Ducks, Dells Boat Tours, Jet Boat Adventures, Ghost Boat Tours and Sunset Dinner Cruise.
The award recognizes one for their support of the studio and museum. The award was given by Debbie Kinder, president of the Friends of the H.H. Bennett Studio and a great-granddaughter of Bennett.
“I am truly honored by this,” Gavisnki said after receiving his award. He also shared Dells Boat Tours appreciates what Bennett did for the community with his photography capturing the land of the area. He shared about the close relationship Bennett and former Dells Boat Company Owner George Crandall had and how hard they worked to promote the Dells area and the Wisconsin River. Bennett’s photos are used in the boat tours guide books, with a commission paid to the studio, Gavinski said.
“We enjoy doing that (and) the association between how it is all tied in together,” he said.
GALLERY: A look inside the H.H. Bennett Studio in Wisconsin Dells
090221-dell-gallery-studio007.jpg
H.H. Bennett Studio Equipment on display
David shows camera for tin type experience
H.H. Bennett Studio enterance
Dave shows how to use steroview
090221-dell-gallery-studio006.jpg
090221-dell-gallery-studio008.jpg
David shows sterocamera
090221-dell-gallery-studio009.jpg
090221-dell-gallery-studio010.jpg
090221-dell-gallery-studio011.jpg
090221-dell-gallery-studio012.jpg
090221-dell-gallery-studio013.jpg
