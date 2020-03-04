Habitat breaks ground March 14 on Portage home, announces new workshops for seniors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pfaff announced the local Habitat is one of four Habitats in the nation selected for the workshops that were developed by the AARP Foundation and The Hartford insurance company. They issued a $35,000 matching grant to Habitat for Humanity of Wisconsin River Area, selecting them for the workshops because the state, in 2016, had twice as many deadly falls than the national average, Pfaff said. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, 1,365 seniors died from falls in 2016, she added.

“Deadly falls are something that impacts everyone in the community because the medical costs associated with them amount to more than $1 billion per year in Wisconsin,” Pfaff said in reference to a report from Wisconsin Area Agency on Aging. “We’re excited about these workshops because they’ll impart information from the experts (in home repairs) and connect people to area resources.”

Workshops will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. March 26 at Reedsburg Public Library; 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. April 25 at Baraboo Civic Center, Room 24; and from 6 to 8 p.m. May 21 at Trinity United Church of Christ in Portage.

Workshops will also be held in Spring Green, Dodgeville, Lodi and Columbus in September, Pfaff said. A complete schedule and the locations are still being developed and will be posted soon at hfhwisconsinriver.org.