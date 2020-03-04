Habitat breaks ground March 14 on Portage home, announces new workshops for seniors

Habitat for Humanity of Wisconsin River Area is breaking ground on its 80th home March 14 in Portage and offering free preventative home maintenance workshops for seniors this spring throughout the region.
The groundbreaking ceremony features Mayor Rick Dodd as guest speaker and is free and open to the public at 10 a.m. at the site of the future Habitat home, 424 W. Oneida St.
The Portage home is being built for Jade Lloyd of Montello and her three children. The one-fifth-acre residential lot was donated through the estate of Ray and Maggie Dorn, the late founders of Portage Lumber.
Habitat will also build a home in Wyocena in the summer. The new builds mark the first Habitat home in Portage since 2011 and the first in Wyocena since 2012.
“We’re excited about it because Portage is such a vital community for us,” Executive Director Morgan Pfaff said on behalf of the organization that serves Columbia, Sauk and Iowa counties. “Thinking of all the support we’ve received at the Portage ReStore, everybody is feeling like this is a bit of a homecoming for us.”
The Portage home is expected to cost about $145,000 for materials and the contractors. Much of that cost is covered by sales at the Portage ReStore, which opened in 2016 and has experienced sales growth each year.
Pfaff announced the local Habitat is one of four Habitats in the nation selected for the workshops that were developed by the AARP Foundation and The Hartford insurance company. They issued a $35,000 matching grant to Habitat for Humanity of Wisconsin River Area, selecting them for the workshops because the state, in 2016, had twice as many deadly falls than the national average, Pfaff said. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, 1,365 seniors died from falls in 2016, she added.
“Deadly falls are something that impacts everyone in the community because the medical costs associated with them amount to more than $1 billion per year in Wisconsin,” Pfaff said in reference to a report from Wisconsin Area Agency on Aging. “We’re excited about these workshops because they’ll impart information from the experts (in home repairs) and connect people to area resources.”
Workshops will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. March 26 at Reedsburg Public Library; 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. April 25 at Baraboo Civic Center, Room 24; and from 6 to 8 p.m. May 21 at Trinity United Church of Christ in Portage.
Workshops will also be held in Spring Green, Dodgeville, Lodi and Columbus in September, Pfaff said. A complete schedule and the locations are still being developed and will be posted soon at hfhwisconsinriver.org.
Habitat hopes to reach at least 150 seniors and caretakers across its seven workshops, Pfaff said. Space is limited, so those interested in the workshop should register soon by calling Habitat at 608-448-2888 or emailing workshop@hfhwisconsinriver.org.
The workshops are led by Habitat staff and volunteers and coincide with Habitat’s Home Repairs program, which started last year and has provided affordable home repairs including free labor for several residents in the region. The program also features low-cost materials and offers no-interest loans of up to $5,000. Habitat accomplished 20 projects in 2019 and is looking to exceed that in 2020, Pfaff said.
“I recommend this (program) to anybody who needs help with a project, no matter how small it is,” said Betty Krueger, who received help from Habitat volunteers including brush clearing and fence painting in August at her Baraboo home.
Krueger, 80, is accustomed to doing home repairs by herself but had welcomed the help from young volunteers with open arms, she said. “Getting up on a ladder against a two-story building, you really don’t want to chance it at this age,” she said. “The Habitat program really helps the elderly or disabled and especially those with no experience or knowledge of repair.”
Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.