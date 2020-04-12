Habitat families can defer house payments for 3 months

Habitat for Humanity of Wisconsin River Area is allowing families to defer their next three monthly payments to the end of their mortgages in an effort to assure them of stable housing during the global pandemic.
Habitat currently has 28 families still paying mortgages in Columbia, Sauk and Iowa counties.
“We want to prevent them from having economic hardship and we will work with each individual according to their situation,” said Director Morgan Pfaff.
About 20 individuals and families are paying no-interest loans for Habitat home repairs and they are eligible to defer those payments for the next three months, Pfaff said.
All Habitat families seeking assistance are encouraged to call the Habitat office at 608-448-2888 or email office@hfhwisconsinriver.org.
Spring and summer builds in Portage and Wyocena are suspended until further notice due to the pandemic. Habitat held a groundbreaking ceremony March 14 for the next Portage home on Oneida Street and the organization has been in contact with all of its families who had expected to move into homes in the near future, making sure they have a safe place to stay during this time, Pfaff said.
Habitat has 12 full-time employees and three part-time employees between its programs and ReStores in Portage and Baraboo, that are both closed due to the virus. Only three of Habitat's full-time employees are still working and the rest of them are on paid leave, Pfaff said.
“The average tenure in our staff is six years, so their talents skills and experience is invaluable to our programs,” Pfaff. “They have families to support so we’re doing everything we can to watch out for them.”
Since the ReStore revenue represents the bulk of funding for Habitat builds, Pfaff is hoping the public will again support the organization when everyone gets back on their feet.
“Right now, we’re burning through our cash reserves to take care of our staff and our bills,” she said.
The organization is also working with local banks to figure out its eligibility for emergency assistance form the federal government.
“As soon as it’s safe to work again, we will be back,” Pfaff said.
Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.