Habitat families can defer house payments for 3 months

Habitat for Humanity of Wisconsin River Area is allowing families to defer their next three monthly payments to the end of their mortgages in an effort to assure them of stable housing during the global pandemic.

Habitat currently has 28 families still paying mortgages in Columbia, Sauk and Iowa counties.

“We want to prevent them from having economic hardship and we will work with each individual according to their situation,” said Director Morgan Pfaff.

About 20 individuals and families are paying no-interest loans for Habitat home repairs and they are eligible to defer those payments for the next three months, Pfaff said.

All Habitat families seeking assistance are encouraged to call the Habitat office at 608-448-2888 or email office@hfhwisconsinriver.org.

Spring and summer builds in Portage and Wyocena are suspended until further notice due to the pandemic. Habitat held a groundbreaking ceremony March 14 for the next Portage home on Oneida Street and the organization has been in contact with all of its families who had expected to move into homes in the near future, making sure they have a safe place to stay during this time, Pfaff said.