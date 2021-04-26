Habitat powers through pandemic for builds in Portage, Wyocena and Baraboo

Habitat for Humanity of Wisconsin River Area completed homes in Portage and Wyocena using far fewer volunteers than usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic and hopes to get more help with a new build in Baraboo.

“We really miss our volunteers and the fellowship and incredible things that happened when we could host them in large numbers,” said Morgan Pfaff, executive director of the nonprofit serving Columbia, Sauk and Iowa counties.

Needing to spread out workers at build sites, Habitat used only 35 volunteers from June to April for the home at 260 Madison St. in Wyocena and used 37 volunteers from March 2020 through December 2020 for the home at 424 W. Oneida St. in Portage.

By comparison, it used 118 volunteers for a home in Lake Delton in 2019.

Homes in Portage and Wyocena are the only homes the local Habitat has completed since the pandemic started in the spring of 2020, Pfaff said. Under normal circumstances, the nonprofit completes as many as six homes in a calendar year.