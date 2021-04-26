Habitat powers through pandemic for builds in Portage, Wyocena and Baraboo

Habitat for Humanity of Wisconsin River Area completed homes in Portage and Wyocena using far fewer volunteers than usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic and hopes to get more help with a new build in Baraboo.
“We really miss our volunteers and the fellowship and incredible things that happened when we could host them in large numbers,” said Morgan Pfaff, executive director of the nonprofit serving Columbia, Sauk and Iowa counties.
Needing to spread out workers at build sites, Habitat used only 35 volunteers from June to April for the home at 260 Madison St. in Wyocena and used 37 volunteers from March 2020 through December 2020 for the home at 424 W. Oneida St. in Portage.
By comparison, it used 118 volunteers for a home in Lake Delton in 2019.
Homes in Portage and Wyocena are the only homes the local Habitat has completed since the pandemic started in the spring of 2020, Pfaff said. Under normal circumstances, the nonprofit completes as many as six homes in a calendar year.
Said Board President Marcia Brown, “We typically can have no more than six or seven volunteers on a site at one time, and even that may include the family members who are putting in ‘sweat equity’ hours and our staff construction personnel. (But) we were still able to finish this house in Wyocena in a timely manner, which we are all very excited about.”
The home at 324 Lisa Court in Baraboo will be the local Habitat’s 82nd home with construction beginning on site later this spring. The nonprofit will continue to follow safety guidelines from Habitat for Humanity International and monitor the local health situation with state and county health officials, Brown and Pfaff said.
Pfaff is optimistic that a steady increase of COVID-19 vaccinations in the region will improve the health situation enough to allow Habitat to eventually use more volunteers for its Baraboo build in 2021, but she does not expect to build any other homes for the rest of the year.
Homes in Portage and Wyocena took about two or three months longer to complete than Habitat anticipated prior to March 2020.
Other challenges have included supply shortages and lumber prices that have increased by 66 percent, Pfaff said. The cost for Habitat to build a home has risen from $120,000 to $145,000 during the pandemic, while the appraised value of Habitat's recently completed homes has risen from $140,000 to $190,000.
Habitat ReStores in Portage and Baraboo were closed from March 17 to June 2 due to the pandemic and the lost revenue ultimately forced Habitat to lay off three employees and reduce store hours. The stores are now open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday but were previously open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. including Mondays prior to the pandemic. Only three employees remain at each store.
“Losing employees was really hard because they are all like family,” Pfaff said. “It was one of the biggest heartbreaks of the pandemic.”
Five students from University of Wisconsin-Platteville traveled Saturday to Prairie du Sac to help Habitat build walls for the Baraboo home working alongside the soon-to-be occupants: Tenesha Sandlin and her daughters Bryana and Ashlee.
“I think it’s an example of things opening up a bit more,” Pfaff said of the student volunteers. “We’re hoping it will start to feel a bit like the old days.”
Those interested in donating to Habitat, learning about upcoming fundraising events or volunteering for the build in Baraboo should visit the Habitat website at hfhwisconsinriver.org.
“I know there are people who look at Habitat as a really good way to give back in their communities and we are so grateful to them,” Brown said.
