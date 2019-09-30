Habitat for Humanity of Wisconsin River Area will build two homes in Columbia County in 2020.
It starts building in Portage in the spring and will then build a home in Wyocena in the summer -- the first Habitat home for Portage since 2011 and the first in Wyocena since 2012.
“We’ll start building as soon as it thaws,” Executive Director Morgan Pfaff said of the Portage home, which was made possible due to a property donation from the estate of Ray and Maggie Dorn.
The founders of Portage Lumber posthumously donated a one-fifth-acre residential lot near the corner of West Oneida and Armstrong streets. From a pool of applicants for the Portage home, Habitat selected a Montello mother who already works in Portage and her three young children, Pfaff said.
“I’ve done the math and Portage will be our 80th home since 1986, when we merged with Iowa County,” Pfaff said of the organization that serves Columbia, Sauk and Iowa counties.
“It’s so exciting. Every home is an amazing journey for everyone involved.”
Habitat planned to start its Portage build in the fall but experienced delays securing contractors, Pfaff said. It has since secured three contractors from Reedsburg.
Habitat is now building a home in Lake Delton for a quadriplegic man and has selected a Wyocena mother and her young son for the Wyocena home. Pfaff said the families Habitat selected for its homes in Portage and Wyocena applied for the program after they read about it in the Daily Register.
You have free articles remaining.
“And it’s never too early to sign up for the build,” Pfaff said of seeking volunteers for the Columbia County projects. “If anyone wants to lend a hand, please reach out now and we’ll be happy to give you some training.”
The Portage home is expected to cost about $145,000 for materials and the contractors, Pfaff said. Much of the cost will be covered by sales at the Portage ReStore, which opened in 2016 and just experienced its best month of sales in August at $40,700.
Abby Hermanson, who has managed the Portage ReStore since it opened, estimated monthly sales have doubled since this time last year.
“Time will tell how big we can get,” Hermanson said. “I think it’s amazing. When we first opened, there were some people who questioned if this would work in Portage, and I’m so proud and pleased that it’s all coming together. We’re growing so much.”
Hermanson credited the sales growth to a supportive community, friendly staff and low prices. “We help to build houses in the communities we serve. That’s our mission – to make sure everyone has a decent place to live. That’s what we do here and our atmosphere” reflects that.
“We work with families in our pricing at the ReStore,” she continued. “We go out of our way to help people who are of low income. I was there once, too.”
Pfaff said she’s optimistic Habitat will build again in Portage in 2021, where it has not yet secured a second lot. It currently possesses a second lot in Wyocena and also has one in Pardeeville that could be the sites of future builds in Columbia County.
“We’re always looking for more land in Portage,” Pfaff said. “It’s such a great community.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)