Habitat to spend grant on home repairs for vets with disabilities in Sauk, Columbia, Iowa counties

Expanding on its home repair program, Habitat for Humanity of Wisconsin River Area plans to use a $100,000 grant to improve the accessibility or address urgent repair needs for the homes of area veterans with disabilities.

“I think it’s wonderful, you know, that they can help vets,” said Diane Sullivan, a Wisconsin Dells resident whose husband, Joe, served in the military for two years during the Vietnam War in Germany and other places.

Shortly after returning from service in 1971, Joe Sullivan broke his back. He said didn’t even realize it at the time and doesn’t know how it happened. It went without treatment for decades.

“It was OK (at the time), because I had youth on my side,” he said, “and now that I retired I can’t do half of the stuff I used to do.”

His wife said he was laid off from his work as a truck driver because of the pandemic, and now he can’t work at all due to the pain of his injury. The major back surgery he’s planning to get has been postponed until his doctors can pinpoint a bleeding problem, he said.