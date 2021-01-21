Habitat to spend grant on home repairs for vets with disabilities in Sauk, Columbia, Iowa counties

Expanding on its home repair program, Habitat for Humanity of Wisconsin River Area plans to use a $100,000 grant to improve the accessibility or address urgent repair needs for the homes of area veterans with disabilities.
“I think it’s wonderful, you know, that they can help vets,” said Diane Sullivan, a Wisconsin Dells resident whose husband, Joe, served in the military for two years during the Vietnam War in Germany and other places.
Shortly after returning from service in 1971, Joe Sullivan broke his back. He said didn’t even realize it at the time and doesn’t know how it happened. It went without treatment for decades.
“It was OK (at the time), because I had youth on my side,” he said, “and now that I retired I can’t do half of the stuff I used to do.”
His wife said he was laid off from his work as a truck driver because of the pandemic, and now he can’t work at all due to the pain of his injury. The major back surgery he’s planning to get has been postponed until his doctors can pinpoint a bleeding problem, he said.
They live in an older trailer that “needs some work,” said Diane, who’s also retired. The three sets of stairs leading to their front and back doors were falling apart with age and two lacked a safety railing. Despite the danger they posed, the couple put the work off because they couldn’t afford it and knew of no organizations that could help.
Until someone suggested they contact Habitat for Humanity.
“I couldn’t believe it,” Diane said. “I didn’t even know much about them.”
In short order, the nonprofit organization sent a crew to their home a few weeks ago to replace all three sets of stairs, charging them about $500 for materials only and allowing them to set up a $20 per month payment plan, she said.
“I am diabetic and my legs are really bad, on and off, so they put some rails up which really, really help me walk down, up and down,” she said, noting how helpful they are for her husband, too.
She was equally complimentary of the Habitat crew who came out and completed their new steps in short order. “They’re wonderful people,” she said. “They’re so nice.”
Their project was through Habitat’s ongoing home repair program, which focuses on increasing accessibility and addressing critical repair needs of low-income homeowners, said Colin Mackey of Habitat for Humanity of Wisconsin River Area. The local organization serves Sauk, Columbia and Iowa counties.
In 2020, the local organization completed 33 home repair projects, which are typically each capped at $5,000, though Mackey noted the organization is flexible based on the family’s needs and available grant funding. Almost half of those projects were for senior residents, he said.
But veterans like Sullivan now have the opportunity for even more help. The new Veterans Housing Rehabilitation and Modification Program, funded by a $50,000 grant through Habitat International and a $50,000 match from the local affiliate, aims to address similar but more extensive projects for 10 veterans with disabilities in the three counties. It has no cap on how much each recipient can be awarded, Mackey said. Projects can include those increasing energy efficiency, preserving or rehabilitating homes.
He noted this area has a rural population but with a higher percentage of veterans than many other places. Veterans also are more likely to have a disability than people in the general population, tend to have older homes and spend a higher percentage of their income on housing, he said.
“A lot of times those homeowners struggle to know what needs help and to actually do the work or afford the costs of getting that work done,” Mackey said, “so that’s where we come in with expertise to notice those spots that need more help and that need addressing, and then to make an affordable plan and leveraging our resources and volunteers to help make that as affordable as possible.”
Mackey said Habitat is working with various local veterans groups and Veterans Service offices, as well as Sauk and Columbia counties’ Aging and Disability Resource Centers, area churches and word-of-mouth efforts to reach potential applicants.
To apply, call 608-448-2888 or find the application online at hfhwisconsinriver.org under Services, then Home Repair.
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.