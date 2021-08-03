Half of Baraboo theater board resigns to protest leadership practices

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As the pandemic wore on, operations became more and more secretive, according to Giddings. She said board members learned through La Musica Lirica’s social media — rather than the theater director — that the opera group would be coming to the Al.

“I do think the CEO tries to shut people out, and if you disagree with him, obviously you’re wrong and there is no conversation about it, you’re just wrong,” she said. “And it was ugly for a long time.”

Flygt echoed Giddings, adding that the division on the board continued to grow. When McEvilly came into the job in August 2019, he wanted to “change a lot of things and fire a lot of people,” Flygt said, “and I know that’s standard procedure, but there was a lot of — I guess I would describe it as drama” and poor handling of the situation.

“A volunteer board should be thanked and appreciated, not accused of things and have their integrity questioned and have their intelligence questioned and have their commitment to what was going on questioned,” she said.

McEvilly did not respond to a phone call requesting comment Monday.

Alienating community partners