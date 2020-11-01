 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Halloween fun takes new forms
0 comments
alert top story

Halloween fun takes new forms

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Dressed as clowns, princesses, celebrities and animals, area residents from all over the area donned their costume of choice as they headed out for trick-or-treating on Halloween.

Communities that had set hours for trick or treating encouraged social distancing and mask wearing for families that chose to participate.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Some houses and events were creative handing out candy this year to limit the spread of COVID-19, with some using chutes to distribute goodies while remaining socially distant or holding drive thru options.

Downtown Beaver Dam hosted a Fall Fest with businesses offering treats and activities.

For a gallery, go to wiscnews.com.

0 comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Speaker’s Task Force on Racial Disparities

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News