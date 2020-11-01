Halloween fun takes new forms

Dressed as clowns, princesses, celebrities and animals, area residents from all over the area donned their costume of choice as they headed out for trick-or-treating on Halloween.

Communities that had set hours for trick or treating encouraged social distancing and mask wearing for families that chose to participate.

Some houses and events were creative handing out candy this year to limit the spread of COVID-19, with some using chutes to distribute goodies while remaining socially distant or holding drive thru options.

Downtown Beaver Dam hosted a Fall Fest with businesses offering treats and activities.

