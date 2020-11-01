Halloween fun takes new forms

Klaeyten, Kristi and Karter Hartzheim swing on the swing at the new park space in downtown Beaver Dam during the Fall Fest on Halloween. Families were out in costume for the trick-or-treat event downtown.
CHRIS HIGGINS, Daily Citizen
Jill Koopman of Waupun has transformed to the “Wicked Witch on the Corner” each Halloween for 25 years. Koopman lives at 300 S. Watertown St. in the former home of Clarence Shaler, who made Waupun into the City of Statues.
Some houses and events were creative handing out candy this year to limit the spread of COVID-19, with some using chutes to distribute goodies while remaining socially distant or holding drive thru options.
Downtown Beaver Dam hosted a Fall Fest with businesses offering treats and activities.
A former Columbus mayor and businessman who was once at the center of a controversial bill aimed at reducing child support payments for wealthy parents was indicted Thursday on a federal bank fraud charge.
