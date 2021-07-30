Handyman biz finds home in BD: Business specializes in gutters, but open to anything

Their card says, “Get Your Mind Out of the Gutters!”

That is the specialty of Handyman Home Improvements, which bought a former funeral home in May at 131 E. Maple Ave. The company also installs leaf guards, soffit and fascia, roof repairs, snow rails, siding, decks, tree removal, demolition and just about anything else related to home repair and upkeep.

The company has been owned and operated by JR and Lea Henrichs since 1997, which became Handyman LLC in 2000.

“It was pretty much a one-man show when I first got started,” said JR. “I subcontracted other things out. My beautiful bride said let’s expand, so we started to hire more people.”

Work has followed the path of the economy, with good times and bad reflected in their success. Oddly enough, COVID has spurred a renewed interest in homes, since so many people are spending so much time there.

“We did OK through COVID,” said Lea. “We had a lot of do-it-yourselfers who started projects and then needed help, so we did pretty well.”

“We advertised, which made a big difference,” said JR. “We didn’t just wait around for work to come in.”

“I have 25 years in marketing,” said Lea. “That helped as well.”