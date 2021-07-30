Handyman biz finds home in BD: Business specializes in gutters, but open to anything

Their card says, “Get Your Mind Out of the Gutters!”
That is the specialty of Handyman Home Improvements, which bought a former funeral home in May at 131 E. Maple Ave. The company also installs leaf guards, soffit and fascia, roof repairs, snow rails, siding, decks, tree removal, demolition and just about anything else related to home repair and upkeep.
The company has been owned and operated by JR and Lea Henrichs since 1997, which became Handyman LLC in 2000.
“It was pretty much a one-man show when I first got started,” said JR. “I subcontracted other things out. My beautiful bride said let’s expand, so we started to hire more people.”
Work has followed the path of the economy, with good times and bad reflected in their success. Oddly enough, COVID has spurred a renewed interest in homes, since so many people are spending so much time there.
“We did OK through COVID,” said Lea. “We had a lot of do-it-yourselfers who started projects and then needed help, so we did pretty well.”
“We advertised, which made a big difference,” said JR. “We didn’t just wait around for work to come in.”
“I have 25 years in marketing,” said Lea. “That helped as well.”
They were assisted by Katherine Kapp, who has boosted advertising in a number of venues including social media. Kapp said that connecting with customers in the age of technology provides new challenges which she is addressing with great results.
Still, having a place to do in-person business and to store equipment and materials is another urgent need met by the property in downtown Beaver Dam.
“We’re breathing new life into the old place,” said Lea, who shares that the private home was built in 1867, with the original front parlor to become their office. The rest of the space will be used for marketing, storage, a kitchen, cleanup space for workers, and two upstairs apartments.
An open house will be planned some time in the spring.
The business is bonded, insured and offers warranties. Experienced carpenter Dan Burke supervises work sites.
“We want to be professional and we use quality products,” said JR. “If I don’t want it in my house I don’t want it in yours.”
With commitment to customers comes a commitment to the community.
“We want to be involved in the community,” said Lea. “It’s all about building family and community ties, and ties with current and former military as well.”
Many members of the family and crew are in the military, and JR feels a strong bond with them for their service.
Challenges are standard, including obtaining building materials, hiring help and meeting the high demand for their services.
“We’re very excited to be here,” said Lea. “This building has good bones and couldn’t be in a better place for us.”
“We’ve do everything from building additions and remodeling to helping out when someone gets in over their head in a project,” said JR. “There are window and roofing companies out there. We do just about everything else.”
For more information, call 920-904-6999 or email jr@hhimprovementsllc.com.